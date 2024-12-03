This High-End-Looking IKEA Hack Instantly Transforms Any Dark & Dated Hallway (Starting at $10!)
One of the best ways to make a small space feel bigger and brighter is by installing a mirror to reflect light and open up the room (and the bigger the mirror, the better!). So when TikTok user Stephanie Oonk wanted to give a dark hallway in her home a makeover, she knew a tiled mirror wall was going to change things for the better — and she completed the entire project using $10 mirror tiles from IKEA.
Inspired by a tiled mirror that DIYer Michele Weynshenk (@interieurvanmiesofficial) installed in her home using IKEA’s stickable BLODLÖNN tiles, Oonk recreated the look in her home with about 32 of the mini 11.75-inch square mirrors (although Oonk admitted she needed more once she realized she had to fill in a few gaps). Note that she also used a glass cutter to trim some of the pieces down to fit.
“This was on our to-do list for so long but we’ve finally finished another project in the home,” Oonk wrote in her TikTok caption. “Elevating my boring hallway into a more chic version with these DIY mirrors.”
The BLODLÖNN mirrors come with peel-and-stick double-sided tape for easy installation, as well as protective film over each one to reduce damage. The tape is permanent, so make sure you do your math ahead of time before you begin sticking the tiles down on your wall.
Both Weynshenk and Oonk added small brass tacks to the seams of their mirrors for a bit of interest, but those are purely decorative and aren’t required to keep the tiles in place. You can grab upholstery tacks from Amazon to get a similar finish.
Instantly bring light and depth to a dark space of any size using these mirrored tiles from IKEA, which are just $10 for a set of four. They’re inexpensive and so easy to install, you might find yourself using them in every single room!