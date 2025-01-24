IKEA’s Latest Accessory Will Make Your Bathroom So Luxe — And It’s Just $10
Your toilet cleaning supplies are likely something you don’t think about very often, except maybe when you’re wondering how to clean a toilet brush. After all, they’re usually fairly utilitarian — but IKEA has decided to change the game by adding a classy toilet brush to its bathroom accessory lineup, and it might just become the centerpiece of your bathroom.
The IKEA BROFJÄRDEN toilet brush is a chrome-handled brush that’s stored in a smoky ribbed class container. The entire vessel attaches to the wall with corrosion-resistant chrome hardware, making it a literal installation in your bathroom. These little details make it a much more classy addition over the plastic handled brushes you might be used to.
The brush head of the included toilet brush is also replaceable, so you can keep the chrome handle and add a new TRONNAN replacement brush when it’s time to switch out the bristles. And to keep the chrome looking like new, just wipe the hardware and glass container down with a damp cloth and mild cleanser during your bathroom cleaning routine.
The smoky gray glass matches other pieces from IKEA’s BROFJÄRDEN line, so you can outfit your entire bathroom with matching decor. The three-piece BROFJÄRDEN bathroom set, for example, comes with a ribbed glass soap dispenser, a toothbrush cup, and a matching dish you can use for a bar of soap or to hold your jewelry.
And the vintage-inspired BROFJÄRDEN chrome soap dish perfectly matches the chrome hardware of the toilet brush.
Your toilet brush doesn’t have to be just a toilet brush anymore. It can be beautiful and stand alone as a piece of decor that’s set apart from the rest — even if you never thought it could be that way.