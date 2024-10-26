I Discovered This $5 IKEA Gem That Elevated My Entire Closet (I Love It!)
I’m one of those Pinterest enthusiasts who can’t resist searching for inspiration on everything — especially when it comes to home decor. Because I’m a visual person, I genuinely appreciate the app because it allows me to view images that spark my creativity. Recently I came across an image that showed wooden hangers in a closet, and I knew I had to give it a try because I really love the “clean” aesthetic and thought these hangers would complete that look.
So what did I do? I went to IKEA’s website to check if they had anything similar, as I didn’t want to spend a lot of money. After browsing, I found their best-selling BUMERANG hangers priced at $4.99 for an eight-pack. The hangers come in three colors: Black, Natural, and White. The Natural color caught my eye because it was just like the ones I saw on Pinterest, so I hit “add to cart” immediately.
Not only did the price convince me that I needed them, but the reviews did, too. Shoppers say things like, “Nice quality, good price,” and, “Can’t beat the quality of these wooden hangers for the price paid.”
When my package arrived a few days later, I eagerly hung up my clothes. I noticed the difference instantly. Everything was uniform — just how I like it. Typically I would purchase plastic hangers because they’re cheaper, but this time I wanted to take it a step further and spruce up my closet.
One of the main reasons I love them is because they aren’t too heavy, and none of my clothes fall off. I’ve had hangers in the past that didn’t have a strong grip, but these do not disappoint. Some of my shirts have strings inside of them to help with hanging them, but for the shirts that do not, the hangers allow all of my shirts to stay put.
The wooden hangers elevate my closet and give it an elegant look. Now when I open my closet, I feel a spark of excitement because of how it looks. It’s amazing how something so simple as a hanger can change your space. While I will not slander wire or plastic hangers, I am definitely team wood hangers from now on!