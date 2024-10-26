Newsletters

I Discovered This $5 IKEA Gem That Elevated My Entire Closet (I Love It!)

Tamieka Welsh
Tamieka WelshEditorial Assistant, Apartment Therapy
Tamieka received her Bachelor's in social work from North Carolina A&T State University and her Master’s in social work with a concentration in Clinical Mental Health from Columbia University. She made the transition into writing to educate readers on the importance of health and wellness through their day-to-day lives which is why she joined the AT team. At Apartment Therapy, she writes about various topics including lifestyle, home, organizing ,and real estate. Her previous work has been featured in Essence Girls-United, PopSugar, MindBodyGreen, and more. When she is not using her pen, you’ll find her listening to music or searching for cute coffee shops in Brooklyn.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Covina, CA USA - September 3, 2024: IKEA Sign over entrance to one of its 482 ready-to-assemble furniture, kitchen appliances, decoration stores worldwide. Owner: Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Sweden.
Credit: Mark Roger Bailey/Shutterstock

I’m one of those Pinterest enthusiasts who can’t resist searching for inspiration on everything — especially when it comes to home decor. Because I’m a visual person, I genuinely appreciate the app because it allows me to view images that spark my creativity. Recently I came across an image that showed wooden hangers in a closet, and I knew I had to give it a try because I really love the “clean” aesthetic and thought these hangers would complete that look. 

So what did I do? I went to IKEA’s website to check if they had anything similar, as I didn’t want to spend a lot of money. After browsing, I found their best-selling BUMERANG hangers priced at $4.99 for an eight-pack. The hangers come in three colors: Black, Natural, and White. The Natural color caught my eye because it was just like the ones I saw on Pinterest, so I hit “add to cart” immediately. 

Credit: Tamieka Welsh
BUMERANG Hanger, 8 Pack
$4.99
IKEA
Not only did the price convince me that I needed them, but the reviews did, too. Shoppers say things like, “Nice quality, good price,” and, “Can’t beat the quality of these wooden hangers for the price paid.”

When my package arrived a few days later, I eagerly hung up my clothes. I noticed the difference instantly. Everything was uniform — just how I like it. Typically I would purchase plastic hangers because they’re cheaper, but this time I wanted to take it a step further and spruce up my closet.

One of the main reasons I love them is because they aren’t too heavy, and none of my clothes fall off. I’ve had hangers in the past that didn’t have a strong grip, but these do not disappoint. Some of my shirts have strings inside of them to help with hanging them, but for the shirts that do not, the hangers allow all of my shirts to stay put. 

Credit: Tamieka Welsh

The wooden hangers elevate my closet and give it an elegant look. Now when I open my closet, I feel a spark of excitement because of how it looks. It’s amazing how something so simple as a hanger can change your space. While I will not slander wire or plastic hangers, I am definitely team wood hangers from now on!

IKEA
News
