This Is the “It” Color for Fall, According to Pinterest
When summer begins to wind down, I find myself wanting to get cozy — like fluffy blankets, soft pillows, and relaxing candles kind of cozy. And it turns out I’m not alone. According to Pinterest’s Fall ‘24 Trend Report, which was released this morning, the search for “cozy fall vibes” has increased over 90% since this time last year. And even more specifically, “green home decor” has seen a massive 2670% spike going into the 2024 fall season, meaning basically everyone is looking toward nature to provide that relaxing autumn mood.
“Dark green bathrooms,” “green home offices,” and “forest green house” are all popular searches going into fall, as are “cozy reading room,” “cozy lighting,” and “Zen kitchen.” Japanese influence in art, interior design, and garden design is also trending, driving home the point that clean, simple lines and colors are where it’s at right now compared to traditional plaids, warm tones, and PSL-inspired everything.
Although green does pair perfectly with your traditional autumnal colors, it’s one of those hues that can transition into all four seasons. It’s the perfect backdrop for your holiday decorations come winter, but it can also be fresh and bright when spring and summer roll around.
In fact, late last year Apartment Therapy correctly predicted sage green was going to be the “it” color of 2024 — especially for small spaces that already feel a bit chaotic and need a dose of Zen. So I can’t say I’m surprised that green is trending yet again this year. It’s clear that we can’t get enough of the relaxing nature vibes the color is offering us.
Check out the full Pinterest Fall ‘24 Trend Report here to see what else is trending for the next season. And if you haven’t already hopped on the green bandwagon, you might want to do so come fall — or else you’ll remain green with envy scrolling through your Pinterest feed!