This Is the “It” Color for Fall, According to Pinterest

When summer begins to wind down, I find myself wanting to get cozy — like fluffy blankets, soft pillows, and relaxing candles kind of cozy. And it turns out I’m not alone. According to Pinterest’s Fall ‘24 Trend Report, which was released this morning, the search for “cozy fall vibes” has increased over 90% since this time last year. And even more specifically, “green home decor” has seen a massive 2670% spike going into the 2024 fall season, meaning basically everyone is looking toward nature to provide that relaxing autumn mood.