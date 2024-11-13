This Colorful 2-in-1 IKEA Find Belongs in Every Room of the House (It’s Only $5!)

Even on its own, the CHILIFRUKT vase/watering can resembles a piece of decor that’ll give any shelf or tabletop a decorative pop of color. One IKEA reviewer noted “it will also hold many other utensils,” if you want to store more plant essentials or even spoons and spatulas on your kitchen counter. “It is going to be handy dandy to use around the house,” another shopper wrote.



For just $4.99, IKEA’s CHILIFRUKT vase/watering can gives you a vase, watering can, potential utensil crock, and cute piece of blue decor, all in one. It’s so budget-friendly, you can even stock up on multiples for different rooms, especially if you own a ton of plants or want more unique vases to have on hand.