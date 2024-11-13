This Colorful 2-in-1 IKEA Find Belongs in Every Room of the House (It’s Only $5!)
IKEA and small spaces have always gone hand in hand, but the brand’s recent collections feel especially thoughtfully designed and compact — from the armchair that converts into a sleeper sofa to a minimalist, ultra tiny wardrobe. The brand is constantly releasing so much exciting newness, though, that it’s easy to miss some of the best IKEA unsung heroes. Exhibit A? A unique $5 watering can that doubles as a colorful vase.
IKEA’s new two-in-one CHILIFRUKT vase/watering can has an oval base that tapers up into a teardrop-shaped spout at the top, with a sizable opening for pouring water. It also slightly cinches beneath the spout for easier grip and a more abstract silhouette.
Of course, this IKEA find is perfect for conveniently watering your plants in style, but when it’s not in use, the CHILIFRUKT also functions as a flower vase. Use this blue accent to show off a small bouquet on a nightstand, as a table centerpiece, or to easily style dried leaves and branches. For something more minimalist, though, IKEA also carries this in a sleek clear glass version for $17.99 that really accentuates your favorite florals.
Even on its own, the CHILIFRUKT vase/watering can resembles a piece of decor that’ll give any shelf or tabletop a decorative pop of color. One IKEA reviewer noted “it will also hold many other utensils,” if you want to store more plant essentials or even spoons and spatulas on your kitchen counter. “It is going to be handy dandy to use around the house,” another shopper wrote.
For just $4.99, IKEA’s CHILIFRUKT vase/watering can gives you a vase, watering can, potential utensil crock, and cute piece of blue decor, all in one. It’s so budget-friendly, you can even stock up on multiples for different rooms, especially if you own a ton of plants or want more unique vases to have on hand.