IKEA Furniture Is Getting More Affordable, Just in Time for Holiday Shopping

Reuters reports that IKEA’s annual profit more than doubled over the past year, giving them leeway to make their products even more affordable than they already are. Last year, the company dealt with inflation and the closing of its Russian factories. This came after IKEA was forced to raise prices due to higher costs for raw materials and transport at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. But this year, IKEA made a major rebound, and began cutting prices on certain items in September.