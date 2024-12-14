This $20 IKEA DIY Takes Minutes & Is the Perfect Last-Minute Holiday Decor
If you’re hosting for the holidays and have everything planned except the decor for your dining room table, then you may be scrambling to find something to act as a centerpiece. Sure, your old faithful taper candle holders will work just fine. However, if you’re in the mood to do something new and special, this IKEA hack may be just the thing — and it only takes seconds to DIY at home.
Created by Instagram user Leonie (@oursmall.home) and shared by IKEA Hacks & Ideas, this cute DIY uses IKEA’s bestselling CYLINDER hurricane-style candle holders — but you can also recreate the look using clear glass vases you already have at home (decorative colored glass vases would look awesome, too).
To start, take a taper candle and a bit of moldable wax — Leonie actually used dental wax for this step — and stick it to the bottom of your glass vase, making sure it’s centered. Then tie a bow in a ribbon of your choice around the vase, and that’s literally it!
Incorporate a few evergreen boughs around the base of the vase and you have yourself an almost instant centerpiece! You could even use all three vases that come in IKEA’s CYLINDER pack to play with height and add a bit of dimension.
Then, when the candle has burned down at the end of the night, pop the vase into your freezer and allow the wax to freeze and harden. It should pop right out the next morning, so you can recreate the DIY for your next holiday gathering or dinner party.
As if you needed an excuse to go to IKEA … but this simple $20 project is going to come in handy time and time again!