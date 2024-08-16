This $15 IKEA Hack Is One of the Smartest I’ve Ever Seen (The After Is Stunning!)

IKEA is world-famous for its affordable, stylish furniture, but its pieces also make incredible tools for endless IKEA DIY makeovers projects? From creating a TV console out of a bookshelf to turning a wine rack into bathroom storage, there’s no shortage of ways to repurpose and hack IKEA staples into something brand-new without breaking your budget. Just ask DIYer Tara (@tara_interior), who recently went viral on TikTok for sharing how she made a chic storage bench using four of the brand’s $15 EKET storage cubes; it’s one of the easiest and smartest storage hacks I’ve seen!