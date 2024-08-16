This $15 IKEA Hack Is One of the Smartest I’ve Ever Seen (The After Is Stunning!)
IKEA is world-famous for its affordable, stylish furniture, but its pieces also make incredible tools for endless IKEA DIY makeovers projects? From creating a TV console out of a bookshelf to turning a wine rack into bathroom storage, there’s no shortage of ways to repurpose and hack IKEA staples into something brand-new without breaking your budget. Just ask DIYer Tara (@tara_interior), who recently went viral on TikTok for sharing how she made a chic storage bench using four of the brand’s $15 EKET storage cubes; it’s one of the easiest and smartest storage hacks I’ve seen!
To kick off the project, Tara laid the cubes upside down and connected them together by screwing individually cut pieces of wood along the perimeter. Next, she added rolling wheels to the wood strips to allow the cabinet to be moved from place to place easily.
As a final step, Tara added a white top board and hinges, and the cubes were officially transformed into a stylish source of storage. You could use it as she showed, behind her couch, as a sneaky way to store extra blankets and linens, or the hacked IKEA cubes could easily pull double (or triple!) duty as a media console.
Since Tara shared her TikTok, the video has racked up more than 33,700 likes and 1.8 million views.
“I’ve been dreaming of this exact thing since I moved in a couple of months ago, and you’ve just casually shown me how to make it a reality 💗,” one TikTok user commented.
“What a great idea!” another commenter wrote. “You could also add legs to make it the same height of the sofa to access [it] easier and decorate (plants, etc.).”
If you’re eager to get started on a DIY storage bench of your own, you can order EKET cubes from IKEA’s website. You can opt for the traditional brown walnut color like Tara used, or choose from the item’s wide array of color pathways to customize it to your space. The cubes are also available in dark gray, gray-green, light gray-blue, pale yellow, red-brown, white, and white stained oak hues.
Buy: IKEA EKET Cabinet, $15