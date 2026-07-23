IKEA’s “Beautiful” Dinnerware Set Comes with 18 Pieces and Only Costs $50

Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via…read more
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this is the 22nd UK IKEA Store. IKEA, founded in Sweden in 1943, is the world's largest retailer of ready-to-assemble or flat-pack furniture.
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When an item has racked up hundreds of five-star reviews on a retailer’s website, you can be fairly sure that it’s a winning product. So when I saw that IKEA is selling an under-$50 dinnerware set with over 1100 positive reviews, I had to do some investigating. What makes this set stand out from the rest of the dishes IKEA offers? According to those who have bought it, it’s just so “beautiful” and “modern” that you can’t go wrong with it.

What Is the IKEA FÄRGKLAR?

IKEA’s FÄRGKLAR set is an 18-piece dinnerware assortment that comes in four beautiful and neutral matte colors — light gray, dark gray, sage green, and light turquoise. Each piece is made from durable and dishwasher-safe stoneware, and the set includes six dinner plates, six salad plates, and six bowls, which makes it ideal for those who enjoy entertaining or have a large family.

And the best part is that, despite the set’s size, it will only set you back $49. According to reviewers, you just can’t beat the price, quality, and style.

FÄRGKLAR 18-Piece Dinnerware Set
$50
$50 at IKEA

This IKEA product’s review section is flooded with positive feedback. “For what you get with this set (18 pieces) for the price, it really can’t be beat,” one person wrote in their review. “Nothing fancy, but that’s OK. Great everyday dinnerware.”

“Beautiful set,” another reviewer said on IKEA’s website, adding, “I love these dishes so much. I love the feel and great solid quality without being too heavy.”

And someone else wrote in an on-site review, “I searched high and low for lightweight modern, minimalist dinnerware in gray. Five stars for sure — the lines are clean, love this dinnerware!” Plus, so many people say that the matte finish makes this set even more attractive.

There’s a similar set available from Amazon Basics that has a similar vibe to the IKEA FÄRGKLAR. This set is white and glossy, but it comes with similarly modern-looking plates and bowls that are all dishwasher-safe. Plus, it’s at a comparable price of just $49.

Amazon Basics Dinnerware Set
$49
$49 at Amazon

Style, functionality, and price have made the IKEA FÄRGKLAR set a bestseller on the retailer’s website — other IKEA shoppers have done the hard work of giving it a go for you! So if you’ve been looking for a clean and modern set of dinnerware to upgrade to, this might just be the one. 

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