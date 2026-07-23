IKEA’s “Beautiful” Dinnerware Set Comes with 18 Pieces and Only Costs $50

When an item has racked up hundreds of five-star reviews on a retailer’s website, you can be fairly sure that it’s a winning product. So when I saw that IKEA is selling an under-$50 dinnerware set with over 1100 positive reviews, I had to do some investigating. What makes this set stand out from the rest of the dishes IKEA offers? According to those who have bought it, it’s just so “beautiful” and “modern” that you can’t go wrong with it.