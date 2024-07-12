IKEA Just Made a Major Announcement and Shoppers Are Going to Absolutely Lose It
Good news, New Yorkers: IKEA is coming to midtown Manhattan within the decade. According to a press release from IKEA, parent company Ingka Group just announced a recent real estate investment located on New York City’s iconic Fifth Avenue. The only catch? The 570 Fifth Avenue retail and office tower is estimated to be completed and accepting commercial tenants by 2028, which means shoppers may have to wait four years for the store to open its doors.
The building will include what the press release calls a customer meeting point, where IKEA shoppers can make larger and complex purchases from the retailer, in the main 80,000-square-foot retail space. That likely means that Manhattanites will no longer need to cross a bridge or go through a tunnel to go to a warehouse.
This project is part of Inkga Group’s goal to bring IKEA to U.S. city centers to make shopping at the Swedish retailer more accessible to those living in urban areas. As it stands, there are only two IKEA locations in the New York City area — one on Beard Street in Brooklyn and another on Long Island in Hicksville.
This Fifth Avenue location will be a huge help to Manhattanites hoping to furnish their apartments with IKEA’s affordable and modular furniture systems. Given the small (to put it lightly) space of the typical NYC apartment, having IKEA’s small-space and renter-friendly offerings within an arm’s reach will be a lifesaver.
The building, which is being developed by Extell Development Company, also aims to keep the build sustainable and hopefully achieve a minimum Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification.
Again, the building won’t be ready to accept retail tenants until 2028, so New Yorkers will have to be patient while the new property is being developed. But by the tail end of the decade, you’ll be able to pop over to Fifth Ave. and physically see those bookcases, cabinets, or bathroom vanities that have been on your IKEA wishlist for years.