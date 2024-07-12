IKEA Just Made a Major Announcement and Shoppers Are Going to Absolutely Lose It

The building, which is being developed by Extell Development Company, also aims to keep the build sustainable and hopefully achieve a minimum Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification.



Again, the building won’t be ready to accept retail tenants until 2028, so New Yorkers will have to be patient while the new property is being developed. But by the tail end of the decade, you’ll be able to pop over to Fifth Ave. and physically see those bookcases, cabinets, or bathroom vanities that have been on your IKEA wishlist for years.