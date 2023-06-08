IKEA Is Bringing a 19-Foot FRAKTA Bag to NYC

On Saturday, June 10, New York City will be the first city to kick off the national tour of the gigantic bag — there will also be stops in Chicago’s Millennium Park and a mystery location in Texas. If you’re curious about seeing the bag IRL, you’ll also have a chance to access exclusive discounts by scanning QR codes at the unveiling. After scanning the code, an AR animation will show a variety of IKEA products before viewers are given an exclusive offer.