IKEA Is Bringing a 19-Foot FRAKTA Bag to NYC
Visiting IKEA wouldn’t be the same without tossing a few miscellaneous items into their infamous blue bag. As the plastic crinkles in your cart, taking a FRAKTA shopping bag home is a necessity before you head to the checkout line and wander through the IKEA parking lot. It’s pretty sturdy for the price and amount of storage, which is probably why IKEA has decided to size it up for a limited-time event.
In the heart of New York City, IKEA is unveiling their biggest FRAKTA bag — 19-feet-tall, to be exact — near Madison Square Park in Manhattan. Because the iconic and bold blue bag is near the well-known arena, it’ll be impossible to miss. And this isn’t the only metropolitan city that’ll have the opportunity to see the FRAKTA bag.
On Saturday, June 10, New York City will be the first city to kick off the national tour of the gigantic bag — there will also be stops in Chicago’s Millennium Park and a mystery location in Texas. If you’re curious about seeing the bag IRL, you’ll also have a chance to access exclusive discounts by scanning QR codes at the unveiling. After scanning the code, an AR animation will show a variety of IKEA products before viewers are given an exclusive offer.
In March, the brand launched The Giving Bag, and the big blue bag is the latest continuation of the platform inspired by their tagline, “Affordable design. Endless possibilities.” Although the contents inside the IKEA bag aren’t endless, its affordable design and durability have given it some notoriety.
If you’re located in New York City, Chicago, or Texas, keep an eye out for updates from IKEA on where and when to find the FRAKTA bag. But can you really miss a 30-foot-tall blue bag?