IKEA Is Bringing Back This Discontinued $1 Bestseller

The iconic original IKEA bag first hit shelves in 1996. Now, as of two days ago, IKEA stores are stocking all-new (and improved!) FRAKTA shopping bags. Although they look almost exactly the same, they’re now made with a minimum of 90% recycled material. “We wanted to increase the share of recycled material without compromising on what makes FRAKTA unique: Its functionality, simplicity, distinctive design, and low price,” says Julia Rosenberg, product developer for the updated FRAKTA bag, in a press release about the launch. “While the bag may look the same, a great deal has changed beneath the surface.”