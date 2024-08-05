Even though the summer is winding down, there’s still plenty of time to do some gardening — whether that’s in a large yard or in a small patio garden. One way to make the most of a tiny outdoor space is with a raised plant stand, which allows you to prop up sun-loving plants to give them enough access to sunlight while also providing a lower shelf that can give you extra storage space for any of your essential garden tools. And lucky you! For just one more day, you can get IKEA’s classic HATTHOLMEN raised plant stand for almost half off its original price.