This Classic IKEA Garden Find Is Now Almost Half Off (For Just 1 More Day!)
Even though the summer is winding down, there’s still plenty of time to do some gardening — whether that’s in a large yard or in a small patio garden. One way to make the most of a tiny outdoor space is with a raised plant stand, which allows you to prop up sun-loving plants to give them enough access to sunlight while also providing a lower shelf that can give you extra storage space for any of your essential garden tools. And lucky you! For just one more day, you can get IKEA’s classic HATTHOLMEN raised plant stand for almost half off its original price.
The HATTHOLMEN plant stand normally retails for $269.99, but as part of IKEA’s clearance sale, it’s marked down to just $159.99.
The beauty of the HATTHOLMEN is how versatile it is: While it comes with a divider that lets you create eight small compartments for potted plants, you can also leave the divider out to be able to have a little more flexibility in your layout. To make this plant stand even more functional for small spaces, you could also easily add casters to the feet so you can move it out of the way when you want to create more floor space.
While the warm brown color of the HATTHOLMEN planter makes it pretty enough to use inside, its eucalyptus wood construction is really ideal for outdoor conditions. Eucalyptus wood has a naturally high oil content, which means it can better repel water and is less likely to dry out and crack in the face of sun or wind. A semi-transparent sealer adds another layer of protection, too.
The sale price for the HATTHOLMEN is for a limited time only, so don’t wait to snag yours! The $159.99 price lasts until August 6, or while supplies last.
