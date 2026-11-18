IKEA has officially named its “Color of the Year” for 2027, with the announcement of Wild Fig. A beautiful but bold burgundy kissed with a touch of purple, this deep shade can be found on an assortment of IKEA products currently available (cookware, textiles, lighting, storage, accessories). Wild Fig definitely speaks to the color trends of maximalism and moodiness, as it is so dark and distinct. But it’s still a very warm, livable shade despite its saturation.