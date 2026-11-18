IKEA Just Named Its 2027 Color of the Year, and It’s So Good
IKEA has officially named its “Color of the Year” for 2027, with the announcement of Wild Fig. A beautiful but bold burgundy kissed with a touch of purple, this deep shade can be found on an assortment of IKEA products currently available (cookware, textiles, lighting, storage, accessories). Wild Fig definitely speaks to the color trends of maximalism and moodiness, as it is so dark and distinct. But it’s still a very warm, livable shade despite its saturation.
And that’s not all. The Swedish retailer is also doubling down on a handful of other exciting home decor trends for the coming months. You can read all about them — and shop some picks — right here so you’ll be ahead of the decorating curve come January.
The New Nostalgia
The latest inspiration for the future of home design? The past. At least that’s what IKEA is betting on in “The New Nostalgia” trend.
Think mid-century modern silhouettes, only a little bit more poppy in terms of color and personality-driven with pattern mixing. In other words, it’s not your parents’ (or grandparents’) MCM, but a newer version that feels retro and futuristic at the same time. With its funky form and golden marigold finish, the KORVSNÖRE Desk Lamp hits all the right notes for this trend.
Color Block Party
This one’s for the fashion set and the artsy types. “Color Block Party” is all about the practice of color blocking, or using large, solid chunks of color to design a room or define a surface. If you’re familiar with the work of Abstract Expressionist Mark Rothko or the pre-Pop Artist Piet Mondrian, you’ll get a sense of how to apply color in this trend.
This palette for this one, though, isn’t for neutral-lovers. Shades like electric blue, lilac, yellow, and apple green make a bold statement, but you don’t have to commit to those shades all over. Try a small-scale accent with a decorative accessory or a single piece of solid colored furniture, like the beloved BILLY Bookcase in blue.
Mindful Minimalism
If these first two trends feel outside of your design wheelhouse, don’t worry: The IKEA trend report truly has something for everyone, even those who like a lower-key, more subdued aesthetic. That’s what the “Mindful Minimalism” trend is all about.
Take the Scandi comfort IKEA is known and loved for, and cross that with Japanese simplicity, and you have this mash-up style. Nail the look with finds that feature natural materials, calming neutral colors, and plenty of storage for an overall soft, streamlined look. I’m partial to the STEGESUND Utility Cart in light bamboo for this trend.
Whimsical Wonder
Finally, whimsy is back big-time in interiors — and IKEA is answering that call with pattern play in the “Whimsical Wonder” trend. Florals, checks, and stripes can co-mingle in this world, and layering textural touches is absolutely par for the course here, too.
To nail this look, pick and anchor print for a standout piece — say, a sofa. And then build around that focal point by introducing more patterned accents (like a pair of the ARENBOK Cushions) that relate to your focal feature in terms of palette. Be sure to switch up your scale, though, so pieces work together instead of competing against each other.