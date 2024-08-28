IKEA’s Colorful New Side Plates Are Finally Here, and You’ll Want to Use Them All Year
Now that we’re past the midway point of August, it’s officially time to start prepping for colder weather, Halloween, and all things fall — and IKEA is here to help you do just that. The Swedish home goods store introduced a brand-new fall collection called HÖSTAGILLE that’s packed with pumpkin candy bowls, fall-scented candles, harvest-themed prints, and so many autumn-inspired colors, including a set of four side plates that will easily become your new go-tos well past the fall season.
The HÖSTAGILLE side plates measure about seven inches around and feature ruffled edges that make them look like flattened cupcake wrappers. They’re the perfect size for a breakfast treat to enjoy alongside a PSL (or piece of pumpkin pie), and the set of four stacks nicely on top of each other. Each plate is a different fall-ish color — yellow, green, orange, and purple. They’re reminiscent of Fiestaware, but with a bit more flair (literally).
“Nope. I don’t need it. I don’t need it. I need it? Yes, I need it. I need it!!” one person commented on the above TikTok video from @ikea_storo.ua.
These little plates are made with durable stoneware, which means they’re both microwave- and dishwasher-safe. You can grab the set of four for just under $15 at IKEA right now.
And because the colors don’t outright scream fall (but rather say it in more of an inside voice), you can continue to use them throughout the year. They would even work well in the spring and summer, thanks to the more muted purple and green tones.
The HÖSTAGILLE collection is limited-edition, so if you love these little side plates, grab them now before they’re gone for good. They honestly need to be in my hands before I buy my first box of apple cider donuts this fall!