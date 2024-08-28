Now that we’re past the midway point of August, it’s officially time to start prepping for colder weather, Halloween, and all things fall — and IKEA is here to help you do just that. The Swedish home goods store introduced a brand-new fall collection called HÖSTAGILLE that’s packed with pumpkin candy bowls, fall-scented candles, harvest-themed prints, and so many autumn-inspired colors, including a set of four side plates that will easily become your new go-tos well past the fall season.