IKEA Just Dropped the Price on the Fan-Favorite KALLAX Shelf (Buy Two!)
The IKEA KALLAX bookshelf has become one of those holy grail pieces for renters and new homeowners alike because it’s just so dang versatile. It can be used as simple cubic shelving in a living room or as a room divider, or you can hack it into pieces that look like custom furniture. And although KALLAX pieces were fairly affordable to begin with, IKEA just dropped the price on them even more. You can now snag a KALLAX shelf for just under $80.
Available in five different colors, the KALLAX shelf now starts at just $79.99, whereas before it was priced at just under $100. The white oak, black, and white KALLAX units are the cheapest at this new $80 price range, but the high-gloss white and wood-effect gray, which are a bit more pricey, have also been marked down to under $100.
And the bestselling square version of the KALLAX is also permanently marked down to just $99.99 from $119.99. These units are perfect for small-space storage and, like the other KALLAX shelves, can be used with fabric or woven storage cubes to keep clutter out of sight.
“This was super easy to put together and looks great in our bedroom,” one person wrote in their KALLAX review. “I may buy another soon!”
And someone else noted, “This item is great for folded jeans, shirts, towels, etc. Great buy.”
“This is a great product if you’re a collector,” someone else wrote. “Can fit LEGOs and Funko really well. It’s super sturdy [and] great for a TV stand as well!!”
So if you’ve been thinking about adding a KALLAX to your space, now is definitely the time to pick one up. They’re affordable and can be used for so many different things that you might find you want one in every room in the house.