The IKEA KALLAX bookshelf has become one of those holy grail pieces for renters and new homeowners alike because it’s just so dang versatile. It can be used as simple cubic shelving in a living room or as a room divider, or you can hack it into pieces that look like custom furniture. And although KALLAX pieces were fairly affordable to begin with, IKEA just dropped the price on them even more. You can now snag a KALLAX shelf for just under $80.