Why You Should Never Skip the Kids Section at IKEA for Your Organizing Needs

You can play around and explore how you’d use different items from the kids’ section in your home. For instance, the FLISAT knob rack, decked out in bold hues, is just too fun and is ideal for hanging hats, necklaces, and craft room essentials — and it only costs $7. The FLISAT children’s stool on the other hand can help you organize your plant babies when you use it as a stand for a houseplant, and in an instant, you can use it as a footstool when the moment calls for it.