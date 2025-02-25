Why You Should Never Skip the Kids Section at IKEA for Your Organizing Needs
There was a time when basically all kids’ stuff looked like that Little Tikes play set: plastic and bulky, with loud hues, and this often applied for bedroom furniture and even organization solutions, too. Plastic bins tended to look more like toys than containers for sorting, and although that’s cute for a kid’s room, it likely stuck out like a sore thumb anywhere else in the house.
Nowadays, kids’ decor and organization systems have taken a still adorable yet more mature turn and can mesh perfectly with the rest of a home. In fact, I’ll even argue that some of these kids’ organizing items can be used beyond a kids’ room, or even if you don’t have little ones.
In a recent video by Instagram user @assembly_required_, they shared why you should never skip the kids section at IKEA. In fact, it’s a smart trick to take care of your home’s organization needs. In the video, she spotlights different ways to use an item found in this section — noteably that kids’ hangers are perfect for hanging belts, scarves, and pants; a mushroom stool can be used as a plant stand, side table, or doorstop; and the label holders can be used on dresser drawers.
Commenters agree that this is a great idea, saying that there are “cool items” to be found in the kids section. This is a brilliant way to stock up on organization solutions that don’t take themselves seriously and inject a bit of whimsy into grown-up spaces.
You can play around and explore how you’d use different items from the kids’ section in your home. For instance, the FLISAT knob rack, decked out in bold hues, is just too fun and is ideal for hanging hats, necklaces, and craft room essentials — and it only costs $7. The FLISAT children’s stool on the other hand can help you organize your plant babies when you use it as a stand for a houseplant, and in an instant, you can use it as a footstool when the moment calls for it.
No matter how you dream up using these items intended for kiddos, I hope you’re convinced to not overlook the kids section the next time you visit IKEA.
Have a smart IKEA organizing hack? Tell us in the comments.