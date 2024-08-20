IKEA Is Selling Adorable Mini Jars You’ll Want to Use in Every Room (They Come in a Pack of 3!)
When looking for smart storage finds that look good in your home, you’ll want to head to IKEA. Right now, the Swedish retailer is carrying an adorable storage item that fits that bill: these IKEA KORKEN jars with lids (they double as decor!).
The jars come in a set of three for under $6, measure 3 inches in height and 3 inches in diameter, and can hold up to 4 ounces. They each come with a lid, and the color options include clear glass, black, or a checkered pattern. If you choose black, you can use a white chalk pen to label the outside of the jar directly. The best part is that you really can use these jars in every room of your home — the possibilities are endless!
They can pull double duty in a bathroom as functional-yet-chic countertop storage. Place cotton balls, bath salts, cotton swabs, or hair ties in them for easy access. In the kitchen, store seasonings, dried herbs, or other dried goods inside each jar. You can even use them to keep pickles and jams in the fridge. The lid and airtight seal will keep moisture out and the contents fresh.
The jars are great for on-the-go use too. For instance, use them to store salad dressing in your lunch bag, and when the jars are empty, you can simply wash, reuse, and re-label. They are dishwasher-safe (the gaskets must be hand-washed) and can handle food and beverages with a maximum temperature of 120 degrees Fahrenheit.
If inclement weather doesn’t allow for an outdoor firepit event, these jars are perfect for recreating an indoor mini-s’mores dessert bar in a dining room. Add mini marshmallows, tiny chocolate bars, graham crackers, and mini skewers to the jars. Use a candlelit flame and roast the marshmallows, then enjoy a delicious s’mores treat.
You can easily purchase these jars for yourself or as a gift for another person (or multiple people, as it comes in a set of three!). If you’re visiting others for Halloween, add a snack such as a favorite hard candy, mini chocolate bars, or peanuts and candy corn to one of the jars, then give it to your host or hostess for a thoughtful touch.
Buy: IKEA KORKEN Jar with Lid (three pack), $5.49