IKEA’s KROKHOLMEN is an “easy-care” steel coffee table designed to withstand the elements. Its mesh top allows water to pass through, so you don’t end up with condensation puddles or pooling after a rainstorm. It’s also designed to be easily moved, thanks to its raised edges that keep items on the tabletop and its lightweight build. And because it’s a compact size (just under 29 inches), you can use it as a coffee table or place it between two chairs to act as an oversized side table. Plus, the creamy beige color goes with anything. Based on the almost five-star rating, it’s no surprise the comment section is flooded with positive reviews.