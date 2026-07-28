The Easy $99 IKEA Hack to Instantly Make Your Small Porch Look Finished
IKEA is known for its products that are multi-functional and work in a variety of spaces. (Just take the brand’s lamp that doubles as a table, for example.) However, one of their multi-purpose furniture pieces that continually receives knockout feedback is the KROKHOLMEN coffee table. It has an almost five-star rating, with almost 300 reviews, so so I had to dig deeper to see what makes this piece so special.
What Is the IKEA KROKHOLMEN?
Although the IKEA KROKHOLMEN coffee table is more subdued in design (think: a white circular table), it’s racking up rave reviews. According to IKEA shoppers, this white mesh-topped table from the outdoor collection is actually the “perfect” outdoor coffee table. It boasts an overall 4.8-star rating, is priced under $100, and is poised to become your new favorite patio furniture piece.
IKEA’s KROKHOLMEN is an “easy-care” steel coffee table designed to withstand the elements. Its mesh top allows water to pass through, so you don’t end up with condensation puddles or pooling after a rainstorm. It’s also designed to be easily moved, thanks to its raised edges that keep items on the tabletop and its lightweight build. And because it’s a compact size (just under 29 inches), you can use it as a coffee table or place it between two chairs to act as an oversized side table. Plus, the creamy beige color goes with anything. Based on the almost five-star rating, it’s no surprise the comment section is flooded with positive reviews.
“Fantastic table!” one IKEA shopper wrote about the KROKHOLMEN in their review. “Great product. Totally transformed my front porch along with the two big white chairs.” Another person called it the “perfect coffee table,” adding, “I wanted to get something that wasn’t stereotypical for a living space since I have cement floors, and this did not disappoint. I love the size and color. I accidentally ordered two so I’m using the other one for my patio and I love it there as well. Highly recommend.”
“We replaced a rotted-out wine barrel with this table and couldn’t be any happier,” another reviewer added. “Love the easy assembly, the holes on the top to not allow water to pool, and the color goes with any design scheme. Buy it.”
Should You Buy the IKEA KROKHOLMEN?
If you’re in need of affordable but sturdy outdoor furniture, this is the perfect find. You can’t beat the under-$100 price tag, either. Compare the KROKHOLMEN to this similar $200 table from Wayfair. However, the Wayfair version from Wade Logan does come in many fun colors if you want to mix up your design scheme.
With a nearly perfect rating and hundreds of positive reviews, the KROKHOLMEN may just be the best patio coffee table you can buy. Grab it for your porch, patio, or backyard, and you might find yourself compelled to be yet another five-star reviewer!
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