IKEA Is Selling an Under-$20 Table Lamp That Looks Like Gorgeous Origami
IKEA certainly knows a thing or two about crafting stylish and affordable lighting. From Scandi-inspired outdoor lanterns to floor lamps that double as storage and side tables, the Swedish home retailer nails it in the lighting department every time it rolls out a new collection. And there’s a new table lamp from IKEA right now that is bound to become a bestseller. It’s super simple, yet its pleated design makes it the star of any sideboard or table it’s placed on — and you can’t beat its $18 price tag.
What Is the IKEA KUDDLAVA?
The KUDDLAVA lamp from IKEA is an 11-inch-tall lamp that has both a pleated base and shade. It resembles paper origami, but it’s made of plastic (half of which is actually made from recycled materials). At the top is a decorative knob made from solid wood, and the lamp comes with a matching white cord with a basic on/off toggle switch.
The KUDDLAVA has more than 60 five-star reviews and the consensus is that it’s both stylish and offers nice lighting. Grab it for just $17.99 at IKEA right now to be one of the first to try the pleated KUDDLAVA lamp and add yet another statement lamp from IKEA to your growing collection!
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