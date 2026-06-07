IKEA Is Selling an Under-$20 Table Lamp That Looks Like Gorgeous Origami

IKEA certainly knows a thing or two about crafting stylish and affordable lighting. From Scandi-inspired outdoor lanterns to floor lamps that double as storage and side tables, the Swedish home retailer nails it in the lighting department every time it rolls out a new collection. And there’s a new table lamp from IKEA right now that is bound to become a bestseller. It’s super simple, yet its pleated design makes it the star of any sideboard or table it’s placed on — and you can’t beat its $18 price tag.