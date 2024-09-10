This “Genius” IKEA Hack Looks So High-End, I Can’t Believe It Cost Under $100
Custom shelving is out of many people’s budgets. Sure, it might make your space look nice and work better for you, but — quite literally — at what cost? One person on Instagram, though, has figured out how to get a custom, built-in shelving look for a little more than $100, and he just needed some IKEA shelves and double-sided nails to do it.
“I made this floating shelf unit out of five IKEA LACK shelves and here’s how you can do it, too,” Justin Miller said in a recent Instagram video first posted on September 2. The end result looks like a bespoke piece that came with the space and looks far from a budget-friendly DIY.
Miller said that he used five of the large IKEA LACK shelves to create his custom unit, which takes up most of his wall space, but depending on the space you have to fill, you can use the same process using the medium and small-sized LACK shelves, as well.
In the video, Miller shares a full breakdown of what he used and how he put the project together so you can recreate the exact look of his project at home.
One commenter wrote, “Your IKEA hack is genius. I see so many that are same old hack that didn’t look good the first time but this is pure genius. Bravo!” Another added, “The shelf unit looks so chic and professional!”
You can also use these Amazon floating shelves to get the same look (they’re sold in a two-pack) for cheaper than what you’d pay for from IKEA, and they’ll ship straight to you.
What I love about the way the project looks is that you can make this as big or small as you want and no matter the size, it’s still going to look completely custom and special.
Buy: IKEA LACK Wall Shelf, $29.99
Buy: Floating Shelves, $24.99