IKEA Is Selling a “Small but Powerful” Pull-Out Desk That’ll Transform Your WFH Setup

I’ve found that I can comfortably fit pretty much everything I need in my New York City apartment, but of course there are a few items I wish I could figure out how to accommodate. A desk is definitely at the top of the list for me. I have a small adjustable desk on wheels, but it’s no bigger than the kind you get in elementary school. I’d love to find a desk that would fit in my small bedroom without taking over — and this new pull-out desk from IKEA definitely seems like a tempting option.