IKEA Is Selling a “Small but Powerful” Pull-Out Desk That’ll Transform Your WFH Setup
I’ve found that I can comfortably fit pretty much everything I need in my New York City apartment, but of course there are a few items I wish I could figure out how to accommodate. A desk is definitely at the top of the list for me. I have a small adjustable desk on wheels, but it’s no bigger than the kind you get in elementary school. I’d love to find a desk that would fit in my small bedroom without taking over — and this new pull-out desk from IKEA definitely seems like a tempting option.
What Is the IKEA LANGDHOPP Pull-Out Desk?
One of the newest additions to IKEA shelves is the LANGDHOPP pull-out desk. It’s made of white painted particleboard and fiberboard and resembles a rectangular arch. It measures 34 1/4 inches tall, 35 3/8 inches across, and 15 3/8 inches deep. That gives you a decent amount of surface space without being too bulky, but there’s actually a second layer of desk that slides out from underneath the desk’s top. If you’re using it as a computer desk, you can store your mouse and keyboard there, then slide it back in when you’re done.
The desk’s lower level is only a couple inches narrower and, when fully extended, adds an additional 13 inches of depth. The top tier can hold up to 110 pounds, while the lower tier can manage a more modest 44 pounds. Reviewer Ricarda calls the desk “small but powerful,” adding that it “fits in almost any space.” And even if you don’t have room to pull the desk fully out, you’ll still get two solid tiers of storage space, plus plenty of room underneath for tucking your desk chair or even a storage ottoman that can double as a seat and a place to store your desk items.
Buy: IKEA LANGDHOPP Pull-Out Desk, $99.99
Get all the IKEA UPDATES
Sign up for The IKEA Edit, our twice-weekly newsletter with the latest IKEA finds, deals, and hacks.