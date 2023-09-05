The Surprising Reason IKEA Is Keeping Its Maze-Like Showroom

Over the years, the company has tested different methods to make the experience more seamless, such as adding in wide cut-throughs, which resulted in shoppers accidentally skipping some sections of the store. The standard narrow shortcuts work well, as Öncü said, even in smaller stores.



IKEA takes customer satisfaction seriously, with Öncü telling the outlet that along with satisfaction surveys, they also place customer-feedback machines around stores and require managers to speak to at least 100 customers a week. Thankfully, it seems like your IKEA experience will remain just as it always has been, which fans will no doubt appreciate.