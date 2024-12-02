Newsletters

This “So Cool” IKEA Hack Can Transform Your Living Room for Under $30 (Without Any Tools!)

Bloomington, Minnesota/USA. August 5, 2018. The exterior of an Ikea store in Minnesota.
See More Images
Credit: Jeff Bukowski/Shutterstock

I’ve never been a DIYer, but I always admire people who can share their creativity and make something from scratch. It takes practice, patience, and a bit of skill.

For me, paying for convenience is often easier, especially when it comes to larger projects like this IKEA hack that turns four small mirrors into a stylish cube table. 

In the video, the TikToker begins by gluing one mirror to a piece of wood, then repeating the process with another mirror of the same size. The mirrors are then carefully joined to form a cube. Next, they add glue to the corners and place a final bottle-shaped mirror on top, completing the piece. The end result is an absolutely stunning side table. To complete this project, the creator used an  IKEA LACK side table, two IKEA BLODLÖNN mirrors, and glue.

The creator shows off the final product styled with magazines and a glowing ball, creating a chic, modern look. It’s a brilliant, budget-friendly idea if you’re looking for a unique side table or nightstand. 

TikTokers were just as impressed as I was, commenting things like: “This is amazing,” “Loveeee 😍😍😍,” and “So cute! Great idea!!!”

This hack is not only cost-effective but also adds a fresh, contemporary vibe to any room. If you’re looking to refresh your space this winter, this is a fantastic DIY project to start with. This simple yet high-impact change can truly elevate the feel of your home. Plus, it’s a great way to personalize your space without breaking the bank.

