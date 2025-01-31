Your Favorite New IKEA Kitchen Hack Is Hiding in the Living Room Section (Only $10!)

The IKEA MOSSLANDA picture ledge has become one of the most-hacked products from IKEA’s entire home collection. You can use it as it is, build an entire shelving unit with it, or flip it upside down and totally transform your kitchen, as these two Instagram users did in recent Instagram videos.



By installing the MOSSLANDA upside down along the top of their backsplash, Alena (@depruimojes) gave their kitchen tons of extra storage space and a totally custom look. They also noted in their caption that they plan to install LED light strips underneath the ledges to give the space a warm glow. The picture ledge is the perfect width for storing mugs, drinking cups, or even jars of dried goods, as Alena shows in another video.