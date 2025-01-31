Your Favorite New IKEA Kitchen Hack Is Hiding in the Living Room Section (Only $10!)
The IKEA MOSSLANDA picture ledge has become one of the most-hacked products from IKEA’s entire home collection. You can use it as it is, build an entire shelving unit with it, or flip it upside down and totally transform your kitchen, as these two Instagram users did in recent Instagram videos.
By installing the MOSSLANDA upside down along the top of their backsplash, Alena (@depruimojes) gave their kitchen tons of extra storage space and a totally custom look. They also noted in their caption that they plan to install LED light strips underneath the ledges to give the space a warm glow. The picture ledge is the perfect width for storing mugs, drinking cups, or even jars of dried goods, as Alena shows in another video.
Instagram user Damla (@minimalandso) installed the MOSSLANDA the exact same way above the backsplash behind their coffee station. The definitive line between the backsplash and the rest of the wall is just so visually appealing, and now the lack of overhead cabinets isn’t such a big loss!
The MOSSLANDA picture ledge comes in white, black, and three wood-like finishes, as well as two different sizes so you can more easily get a custom fit without having to do too many cuts. You’ll want to make sure that you’re screwing your picture ledge into wall studs, especially if you plan on putting it to work like you would a traditional shelf.
Like the LED light strip idea, you could add value to your ledges up by hanging hooks along the edge for lightweight kitchen utensils, or install decorative furniture knobs on the flat backing for more durable hanging storage.