IKEA Just Announced a Rare Sale on Outdoor Essentials, Just in Time for Summer
If you were hoping to stock up on backyard essentials like outdoor tables, chairs, and furniture, but missed your chance to shop all of the Memorial Day weekend sales, you’re not completely out of luck. IKEA is offering shoppers a rare 20% off sale on select outdoor furniture through June 4 (or while supplies and inventory last), so you can still style your outdoor entertaining space with tons of fresh finds without breaking the bank.
According to IKEA’s official terms and conditions, the sale is live for online and in-store shoppers, but selection may vary between the two shopping experiences. Shoppers can take advantage of the limited-time sale by stocking up on a complete outdoor dining set, with table and chairs included (although cushions for chairs are sold separately), as part of the sale.
The ASKHOLMEN, which includes a small bistro-style table and two folding chairs for just $109 (marked down from $159) and is perfect for patio, balcony, or garden spaces, is on sale, as is the beloved and fan-favorite TÄRNÖ foldable table and two chairs for just $59 (marked down from $79).
Reviewers on IKEA.com have nothing but nice things to say about the TÄRNÖ, with shoppers calling it “just what they needed,” “perfect,” and highlighting that it’s “beautiful, comfortable, and ideal and ideal for small spaces.”
I really love the SEGERÖN / ENSHOLM table and four chairs, sold in four different colors and four different styles, marked down to $379 as part of the sale (it’s originally $479).
You can also pick up the VARDA IKEA outdoor wood stain as part of the sale for just $6.49 (50% off its original $12.99 price), which is a colorless stain meant to protect your furniture from wind, rain, and all kinds of outdoor wear, tear, and weather.
The STACKHOLMEN outdoor stool is also part of the IKEA outdoor furniture sale, and you can use this piece on your patio or balcony. You can also use this IKEA furniture inside because it really is that versatile. The stool is on sale for $39.99 and reviewers love it for its “good design, materials, and workmanship.” One shopper added that they bought two and then immediately went back for two more.
The IKEA sale extends to 88 different pieces, so don’t wait to get outdoor essentials you’ve had your eyes on!