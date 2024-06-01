IKEA Just Announced a Rare Sale on Outdoor Essentials, Just in Time for Summer

The STACKHOLMEN outdoor stool is also part of the IKEA outdoor furniture sale, and you can use this piece on your patio or balcony. You can also use this IKEA furniture inside because it really is that versatile. The stool is on sale for $39.99 and reviewers love it for its “good design, materials, and workmanship.” One shopper added that they bought two and then immediately went back for two more.



The IKEA sale extends to 88 different pieces, so don’t wait to get outdoor essentials you’ve had your eyes on!