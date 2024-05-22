All the Best Memorial Day Home Deals You Can Shop Right Now
We’ve been eagerly awaiting the unofficial start of summer, and it’s finally here! Memorial Day Weekend isn’t just the perfect time to enjoy great weather — it’s also a fantastic opportunity to shop for your home. Nearly every brand offers Memorial Day sales, with some discounts reaching up to 80% off sitewide. So, if you’ve been eyeing a new piece of furniture or a pricey appliance, now is the time to score a deal you’ll love. And the best part? We’ve compiled all the best sales in one place, so you can easily find the discounts without endless browsing.
Saving money is always a smart move, and this year’s Memorial Day sales are here to help. These deals can spare you hundreds of dollars on everything from sofas and mattresses to rugs and kitchen appliances, so get your wallet ready! If you’ve been waiting for the perfect moment to get a new rug or upgrade your old washer and dryer, consider this your sign to shop. Remember, these discounts won’t last long, so act fast and grab them while you can!
Top Home Deals
Albany Park — Take up to 35% off the sofas, sectionals, loveseats, and ottomans our editors love, including Barton and Lido, plus the flagship Kova cloud-like modular collection. Get an additional 10% off the sale using exclusive code AT10. Check out our top sofa picks from the sale.
Wayfair — Save as much as 70% on brand-new sofas, chairs, coffee tables, storage units, ottomans, beds, rugs, and decor. Plus, get fast shipping so you can refresh your living room ASAP. See our top picks from the sale.
Amazon — Snag up to 40% off on home office desks and ergonomic chairs, plus save on mattresses, decor, and tons of small-space-friendly furniture finds. Here are the deals we think you should shop.
Walmart — Enjoy big discounts on tons of stylish sofas, shelves, chairs, bed frames, and storage units (as well as amazing deals on essentials for the bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen) during its Summer Savings Event. Check out our top picks from the sale.
West Elm — Get up to 60% off our favorite sofas, sectionals, lounge chairs, accent chairs, and beds. Plus, 20% off clearance with code EXTRA15. See our top picks from the sale.
Pottery Barn — Snag savings of up to 50% on snuggly throw blankets, durable rugs, plush pillows, window curtains, and more necessities for every room in your home. Plus, 50% off clearance. See our top picks from the sale.
Macy’s — Check out Macy’s for an extra 15% off already marked-down furniture, decor, appliances, bedding, and more. All eligible items are labeled MEMDAY.
Dyson — Save up to $250 on editor-favorite vacuums and purifying fans at Dyson. Check out our review of one of the brand’s most popular models here and see our can’t-miss deals.
Parachute — Save 20% on the editor-loved eco mattresses, bedding, furniture, and more. Plus, save 30% on bundles. Read our review of the heirloom tencel linen sheet set and check out our top selections from the sale.
Home Depot — Save big on outdoor grills, refrigerators, patio furniture, air conditioners, storage furniture, and so much more. See our top picks from the sale.
Lowe’s — Snag 40% off select major appliances and get $50 for every $500 you spend.
Brooklinen — Get 20% off everything on their site, including Brooklinen’s flannel and classic core bedsheets (which our editors recommend highly to everyone), and 40% off bundles. Read our review of the down comforter.
Bed Bath & Beyond — Snag up to 70% off thousands of home goods and special deals on select categories like mattresses, starting at $91.
Anthropologie — Take an extra 40% off on sale home items, including bedding sets, fun throw pillows, all-wooden bed frames, and more. Read our review of the petite Edlyn sectional.
Ashley Furniture — We always find good deals on high-end sofas at Ashley Furniture, and now you can get extra special deals on Purple mattresses and accessories with up to $800 off, as well as $1,200 off select mattresses and dozens of other deals! We tested all of Ashley’s sofas in-store. See our top picks from the sale here.
Burrow — Save up to 60% on home goods and furniture across the site. Check out our review of Burrow’s sectional here and read about all the best editor-tested sofas and chairs.
Edloe Finch — Get up to 35% off chairs, sofas, coffee tables, and end tables, all in a stunning array of mid-century modern and modern designs. Plus, free shipping! Check out our top picks from the sale.
Boutique Rugs — Boutique Rugs’ range of styles and sizes is hard to beat, and now you can enjoy 20% off select rugs with code MEM20. We’ve tested a rug and can attest to it being pleasantly soft yet durable. See our top selections from the sale.
RugsUSA — Save 25% on everything using code KICKOFF, and check out our top picks from the sale.
Urban Outfitters — Save 40% on clearance items like trend-setting lamps, pillows, and throw blankets.
Le Creuset — Get two free mini round cocottes in a color of your choice with every $250 purchase. Read the Kitchn review of the bread oven while you’re at it!
Williams Sonoma—Shop air fryers, coffee makers, cookware, and more for up to 50% off. Make sure to check out our sister site’s top picks from the sale.
Joss & Main — Score up to 60% off luxury furniture for your space, plus get an extra 20% off with code GET20.
KitchenAid— For a limited time, enjoy $120 off refurbished six-quart bowl lift stand mixers. Read our review of the KitchenAid Pro Line 7-Quart Bowl Lift Stand Mixer.
Castlery — You can get as much as $450 in savings when you upgrade to a new sectional, sofa, coffee table, storage sideboard, or outdoor furniture set. Plus, get 40% off sale’s picks and a $50 voucher when you join The Castlery Club. See why we love Castlery’s sofa so much.
Nordstrom — Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale offers up to (and beyond) 50% off goodies for your living room, kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom. Standout deals include Staub ceramic bakeware at 41% off, vases at 60% off, and linen duvet cover sets at up to 60% off.
The Container Store —Buy one get one 50% off on select products from May 24 through May 28. Check out our review of its closet system here and see how we use its small shoe drawer.
Molekule — Shop the Fresh Home sale and save $315 on the Air Pro and $80 on the Air Mini purifiers.
Pottery Barn Teen — Take up to 60% off furniture, bedding, decor, and more. Plus, free shipping on select orders.
AllModern — All of its stylish sofas, chairs, decor, and furniture pieces are up to 60% off. Plus, you can get an extra 20% off with code GET20. Check out our favorite AllModern sofas for inspiration.
Ebay — This weekend only, score 20% off across all categories — home, kitchen, and more — using code MEMORIALTWENTY.
QVC — More than 1,000 home items are all on sale right now. And be sure to check out QVC’s clearance section for extra steep discounts. We rounded up QVC’s best deals on Dyson vacuums here.
Rifle Paper Co. — Use code BLOOM25 to get 25% off your entire order of mugs, bags, desk accessories, stationery, and more. Read our review of its gorgeous power-loomed rug.
Annie Selke — Enjoy up to 20% off almost everything using code SUNNY from one of the most trusted names in home furnishings and decor. Annie Selke’s sofas, loveseats, and cozy chairs will make your living room more inviting, while the elegant wall art and mirrors will elevate your home’s style.
Best Buy — Save up to 45% on major appliances like refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers, dryers, and more throughout the Memorial Day Appliance Sale and get a $500 Best Buy gift card with select purchases.
Bissell — Save 10% on your first Bissell order when you sign up for its mailing list. Read our review of Bissell’s featherweight stick vacuum here.
Aerogarden — Save up to $150 on gorgeous gardens you can grow within your home. Read our review of the Aerogarden Harvest Elite.
Electrolux — For Memorial Day, save up to 42% on laundry and up to 64% on vacuums! Plus, get free installation and haul away for washers and dryers. Read about why we love its handheld steamer.
Yankee Candle — Stock up on your favorite candles by getting them for 50% off. For inspiration on new scents, read our roundup of our favorite candles (including Yankee Candle’s Sakura Blossom Festival candle).
HSN — Find deals up to 60% off in its sale section. Plus, save $10 on your first order with code HSN2024.
Modular Closets — Design the perfect storage system for your closets and get 20% off with code MEMORIAL20. Customized organization is closer than you think!
Blinds.com — Update your window coverings with top-quality blinds that are all on sale for up to 50% off.
Plants.com — With potted plants at up to 30% off, now is the ideal time to add some greenery to your home. Use code 20OFFPLANTS at checkout!
Verishop — Snag deals up to 75% off essentials for every room in your home. Plenty of bedding, lighting, and storage picks, as well as helpful kitchen tools.
LG — Get up to 50% off select ranges, refrigerators, and appliance favorites. Read our review of its top-loading washing machine and dryer.
1-800-Flowers.com — Save up to 50% on select gifts and arrangements.
Paravel — Get 20% off brand-new luggage sets. Paravel’s rolling suitcases, carry-on bags, and organizing bags make sure you’re always traveling in style.
Lo & Sons — Save up to 40% on travel essentials. Read our review of the Catalina Supreme Duffel Bag.
Goodee — Score up to 65% off an array of sustainable home, lifestyle, decor, and gardening products with the Anniversary Sale.
Coway — Save up to 46% on select air purifiers for your home. Read our review of the Airmega Aim here.
Grove Collective — Shop cleaning essentials, organizers, food containers, bar soaps, and more, and save up to 40%. Read our review of the dish soap.
Ecobee — Bundle and save up to $120 on these smart thermostats for your home.
Delsey — Enjoy up to 50% off hardside and softside luggage sets for the Memorial Day sale.
Everhem — Use code HEM20 to get 20% off drapes, hardware, shades, and curtains for your home.
STATE bags — Pick up luggage, beach bags, coolers, backpacks, and more, and take 20% off sitewide with the code MDW24.
Minted — Use code MEMORIALDAY24 to get 15% off stationary, cards, journals, and more. Read about what one editor thinks of the customizable fine art feature.
Top Furniture Deals
7th Avenue — Get 10% off sofas, loveseats, daybeds, living room sets, and more with code AT10. Check out our review of the 7th Avenue Chaise Sectional.
Design Within Reach — With savings of up to 20% and free shipping on orders $1,500 and up, you’ll easily find your new favorite designer dining table, sofa, loveseat, or office (or lounge) chair. We visited Design Within Reach in person and tested all of the brand’s sofas and chairs.
Article — Score up to 30% off over 500 items, including sofas, chairs, dressers, dining tables, and more. Read our review of the Burrard Sofa and check out our top sale picks.
Allform — Get 20% off their entire collection of loveseats, sofas, and sectionals with code MDS20. Choose from an array of fabric colors and seating sizes. Read our review of Allform’s corner sectional here.
Outer — Get up to 20% off on a wide variety of items like wicker seats, dining tables and sets, fire pits, and more. Read our review of the outdoor blanket here.
Kardiel — Its modern sofas, sectionals, and armchairs may already be marked way down, but you can take an extra 20% off with code SPRING20. Read our review of the Newport sofa.
Industry West — Enjoy 20% off sitewide with code MEMORIAL20. Shop bedroom, bath, storage, lighting, and more.
Flexispot — Save up to 50% on an adjustable-height desk or ergonomic chair for your home office or WFH area. Check out our review of the stationary bike desk here.
Lovesac — Enjoy 30% off everything on the site including the plush and extremely durable sectional sofas called “sactionals” and StealthTech. Check out our review of the Citysac lounge chair here.
Floyd — Get up to 30% on sectionals and 20% off everything else. Read why our AT contributor likes its two-piece form sectional.
Urban Natural — Take up to 20% off select furniture that includes sofa beds, dining tables, accent chairs, and more.
Raymour & Flanigan — Take 40% off mattresses and up to 30% off everything else — meaning savings of hundreds of dollars on sofas, armchairs, dining table sets, patio furniture, beds, and more. According to one of our contributors, Raymour & Flanigan is the place to find your dream sofa.
Arhaus — Get 20% off bedroom (including bedding and soft goods) and outdoor furniture. Learn why the Beale sofa made our list of best kid-and pet-friendly sofas.
Grandin Road — Save 25% to 75% on any item on the site and take an additional 25% off clearance. Refresh your space with their sofas, chairs, tables, and outdoor furniture pieces.
RST Brands — Now is the perfect time to pick up new outdoor furniture for your deck, patio, or backyard. Select furniture sets are up to 60% off, which amounts to thousands of dollars in savings.
Horchow — Take 25% off designer furniture, decor, bath, lighting, and more across the site. Plus, 40% off the Bernhardt furniture collection.
Sabai Design — Get two free pillows (with a value of $190!) with every seating purchase.
The Inside — For Memorial Day, incorporate high-quality and sustainably made furniture into your home with 25% off sitewide.
Birch Lane — Take a whopping 60% off sofas, dining and coffee tables, rugs, mirrors, chairs, dressers, lights, and every other piece of furniture your home needs. Use code SAVE20 to score an extra 20% off of select items.
Homebody — Add their innovative, spill-proof sofa to your living room for 15% off when you use code HONOR.
Bloomingdale’s — Take up to 65% off home furniture, decor, and more on the entire site. If you’re a Bloomingdale’s cardholder, get $50 off for every $200 you spend.
Blu Dot — Save up to 40% on all outdoor furniture and decor.
McGee & Co. — Outfit your living space with timelessly beautiful chairs, tables, mirrors, and so much more, all up to 25% off.
Neighbor —Use code MD2024 to score 15% off beautifully crafted wooden furniture for your living room and outdoor spaces.
Scout & Nimble — Become a VIP member and get up to 20% off luxe furnishings, including sofas, chairs, tables, dressers, lighting, decor, wall art, and more.
Valyou — Get 10% off and receive free shipping across its entire selection of sectionals, sofas, beds, coffee tables, and storage units when you use code MEMORIAL at checkout.
Branch — Use code MEMORIALDAY to enjoy 15% off furniture and accessories designed to make your home office (or WFH area) more comfortable and stylish. Plus, get free shipping on orders over $90.
Modern Bathroom — Take 20% off any purchase from their Wyndham collection of stylish bathroom vanities, bathtubs, storage units, and more.
EQ3 — For every $500 you spend on sleek and modern sofas, chairs, and coffee tables, you’ll get $100 back.
Interior Define — For the Memorial Day Event, take 20% off orders under $2,999 and 25% off orders $2,500.
2Modern — Save on chic and modern furnishings and get free shipping on orders over $50. This includes chairs, coffee tables, sofas, rugs, lighting, and decorative art pieces, you’ll find everything you need to style your home here.
Expand Furniture — If you live in a small apartment, this brand’s expansive tables, Murphy beds, sofas, and more will be a huge space-saver. This Memorial Day, get 5% off with code EXPF5.
TOV Furniture — Transform your home with expertly crafted furniture. This Memorial Day, take up to 50% off tables, sofas, and more.
Top Rug & Decor Deals
Serena & Lily — Get up to 30% off site-wide on items like benches, chairs, tables, rugs, chandeliers, and more. Plus, get free shipping on clearance items. Read our review of the Solid La Jolla Baskets.
Rugs.com — Shop top-quality rugs for every area of your home — living room, bedroom, kitchen, bathroom, dining room, entryway, even your patio — and get up to 80% off your purchase. Plus, free shipping and returns.
Lulu and Georgia — Take 20% off their entire collection of stylish rugs, throw pillows, lighting, and decor pieces (as well as dressers, bed frames, and mirrors).
Rugs Direct — Save up to 70% on area rugs, runners, outdoor rugs, and more to keep your home in style this year (and get free shipping!).
Jonathan Adler — Use code SUNNY to take 25% off your order on impeccably stylish decor that’ll add lots of fun personality to your home.
H&M Home — Get free express shipping on orders $75 and more to elevate any space in your home.
HAY — Keep your home up to date with on-trend sofas, chairs, pillows, tables, and more that are all up to 20% off.
Artifact Uprising — Order customized photo books and get 20% off or snag prints, frames, and calendars with your most cherished photography and get 15% off when you use code GETAHEAD. Get an additional 20% off with our exclusive code AT20!
Paper Source — Mix and match greeting cards and get 20% off when you buy five or more with code GREETING20.
54kibo — Shop its unique pendant lights, colorful throw pillows, table linens, and more, and get free shipping on orders $60 and more.
Ban.do — Save up to 25% on cute and colorful blankets, vases, water bottles, and stationery for your home office using code HAPPY. Check out our review of the carry-all bag set here.
Ballard — With deals up to 40% off (and 75% off clearance furniture!), now is a smart time to redecorate your home with rugs, throw pillows, tableware, and decor pieces that all look like they cost much more.
Rejuvenation — Take up to 70% off site-wide and get free shipping with code FREESHIP at checkout.
Society6 — The artisan marketplace is offering up to 40% off designer rugs, blankets, bedding, and more art than your walls can fit.
Levenger — Use code MAYFAIR to get 25% off a $75 purchase, including stylish organizers and stationery perfect for your WFH area. Check out our review of Levenger’s 5-year journal here.
Lumens — Save up to 50% when you brighten up your home with these stunning table lamps, floor lamps, wall lights, pendant lights, and chandeliers.
Bookshop — Snag a 15% discount on a curated selection of titles from asian authors using the code AAPI24 at checkout.
Mitzi — Make a statement in your home with modern, high-style lighting. Take 20% off sitewide with code MITZI20.
Favor — This designer-inspired producer of vases, throw pillows, and candles is a wonderful source for unexpected home decor finds. Take 20% off everything on the site with code GIFT20.
P. F. Candle Co. — The sale section is packed with off-season scents that you can get for up to 20% off. Plus, free shipping on all orders over $70! Read our review of the brand’s lavender collection, too.
Horne — Get up to 60% off outlet and open box items that contain ridiculously chic furniture, lighting, and outdoor accents.
BenchMade Modern — Take 20% off custom sofas and custom sectionals for your home.
Lamps Plus — Don’t miss out on savings of up to 50% off lighting, chandeliers, seating, wall decor, and more!
Terrain — Enjoy up to 30% off artisanal decor pieces for your living room, kitchen, and dining area.
Saatchi Art — Save up to 20% on art prints, oil paintings, sculptures, photography, and more.
Revival Rugs — Save up to 25% on gorgeous wool, vintage, washable, jute, and other rugs for your home. Read why one editor loves the checkered washable rug.
Perigold — Get up to 25% off furniture, lighting, decor, and more, and don’t forget to check out the sales section for even steeper discounts!
Disney — Use code SHIPMAGIC to get free shipping on toys, clothing, and home goods such as lamps, coffee mugs, dinner plates, and more when you spend $75 or more.
Mark and Graham — Enjoy up to 60% off clearance items that include pretty luggage styles, home decor, party essentials, and more using code WEEKEND.
Great Big Canvas — Get 60% off across their site. You can find the perfect art prints for your space and browse by categories such as size, color, theme, style, and more.
Maisonette — Get up to 70% off candles, lighting, accent tables, and more.
Verloop — Take 25% off its popular knit blankets, pillows, and even dog sweaters while supplies last using code SUMMER.
SureFit — Decorate your home with decor collections, furniture protectors, slipcovers, and more. For Memorial Day, get 30% off site-wide.
Top Bedding & Bath Deals
Cozy Earth — Our editors (and Oprah) love the cooling bamboo sheets and pajamas, and now’s the perfect chance for you to try them. Take 20% off sitewide for Memorial Day and get 25% off bundles. Use code APARTMENTTHERAPY for 35% off sitewide! Read about our favorite selections from the sale.
The Company Store — Head to the Memorial Day sale to get up to 30% off its sheets, blankets, pillows, towels, and more. Plus, get 40% off specials using code MDW24 at check out. Read our review of the Cotton Mattress Pad and the Turkish Cotton Bathmat.
Coyuchi — Take 20% off ridiculously comfy blankets, bedsheets, bath towels, and more, and get a free gift when you spend $250. If you’re looking for editor recommendations, check out their Organic Sheet Set, Organic Matelasse Blanket, Organic Flannel Sheet Set, and Organic Bath Towels.
Brooklyn Bedding — For a limited time, take 25% off sitewide, including their Aurora Luxe Cooling mattress (which our SEO editor Sarah described as a “game-changer” for helping her sleep more comfortably) using code MEMORIAL25.
Marlow — You can grab one of these amazing pillows for up to 20% off, and bundles are 30% off! Our Best List editor, Britt, and Senior Commerce editor, Alicia, were both thoroughly impressed by how easy it is to adjust the pillow’s firmness: Just zip or unzip the side for more firmness or softness.
My Sheets Rock —Enjoy 20% off luxury bamboo cooling sheets with code COOL24. Read our review of their sheets here.
Slumber Cloud — Check out the final sale section to get up to 40% off and enjoy up to 25% off comforters, sheet sets, duvet covers, and more. We think their pillow is the best cooling pillow out there!
Sijo — Automatically take 20% off your order of wonderfully dreamy bedding, blankets, pillows, and sleepwear made from your choice of cotton or eucalyptus fabric. See our review of their eucalyptus duvet insert here.
Miracle Brand — Get 15% off its chic bedding and bath towels, plus three free towels for purchases of $59 and more! Use code LBRD at checkout.
Riley — Save 20% off sitewide using code MDW20. That means you can take as much as $50 off their cozy bed sheets, pillowcases, duvet covers, and more. Read our review of their bath towel here and learn why their bedsheets made our list of best cotton percale bedding here.
Buffy — Score up to 20% off dreamy pillows, comforters, bed sheets, and duvet covers. You get seven days to test and return anything you buy for a full refund, so there’s no reason not to try. Read our review of their cooling eucalyptus sheets and the breeze comforter.
Kassatex — Take 25% off bathrobes, comfy sleepwear, bed bundles, and more when you spend $150 or more using code SUNSHINE25. Check out our review of their luxury spa robe and ripple sheet set.
Boll & Branch — Pick up something special for your bed from the brand that makes hotel-quality sheets. If you spend $399 or more, you get a free beach towel! Read our review of the cotton percale sheet set and spa bath towel starter bundle.
Crane & Canopy — Enjoy up to 70% off bedding, sheets, rugs, and home decor!
Pillow Cube — Take up to 52% off these ergonomically-shaped pillows that promote better sleep in the deals section. Read our review of their Ice Cube Cooling Pillow PRO here.
Under the Canopy — Scan the sale section to save big on super plush robes and buttery soft bedding sets and quilts in the sale section. Read our review of their sateen sheets here.
Sunday Citizen — Get up to 20% off site-wide on irresistibly snuggly throw pillows, and comforters, and discounts in the sale section of up to 60%. Check out our review of their signature Snug Comforter here.
Gravity — Right now, you can find travel blankets, duvet covers, wrinkle-resistant sheets, and more for under $50 in its sale section. They’re designed to give you a better, more restful night’s sleep. Read our review of their weighted travel blanket here.
FluffCo — FluffCo’s sheets and robes are designed to give you the comfort of five-star-hotel quality bedroom and bathroom essentials, and you can grab them right now for 15% off with code WELCOME15. Check out our review of their down alternative pillow here.
Onsen — Bundle and save 15% on this brand’s popular bath towels and robes. Read about why we love the bath towel set and robe.
Ettitude — Get 30% off these incredibly comfortable linens site-wide and get 40% off the final sale section. Read our review of the bath towel here.
Frontgate — Enjoy up to 25% off living room furniture, plus unlimited furniture delivery on orders $149 and more. Check out our review of the Resort Cotton Bath Towel here.
Canadian Down & Feather Company — Get up to 25% off their sale section this Memorial Day. Read our review of their goose down duvet here.
SweetNight — Get up to 70% off mattresses, eye masks, foam pillows, and more.
Sobel Westex — High-end hotels trust these linens to be comfortable and durable enough for their beds, making them a smart choice for home bedding. Save 25% on all pillows site-wide.
Pure Parmia — Get 20% off sitewide on sheets, towels, duvet covers, and more for the Memorial Day sale. Read about why one of our editors loves the pure Egyptian cotton towel.
Tushy — Looking to purchase a bidet? This Memorial Day, get 40% off bidets and bundles! Read our review of the ottoman.
Sferra— If you enjoy sleeping in luxury, this brand’s bedding and fine Italian linens are sure to win you over. Use code MDW2024 to get 20% off.
Pom Pom at Home — Elevate your home decor with PPH’s unique and stylish bedding and accessories. Use code MEMORIAL20 to get 20% off and free shipping on orders over $49.
Top Mattress Deals
Saatva — We’re big fans of Saatva’s Classic Mattress. And psst — we’ve got an exclusive deal for you: You can score an exclusive $400 off your $1,000 mattress purchase by clicking through this link right here.
Tempur-Pedic — Get up to 40% off the TEMPUR-essential mattress and ease power base. Their Adapt mattress topper is one of our favorites.
Tuft & Needle — Take up to $700 off mattresses and up to 40% off bedding, accessories, and furniture. We’re big fans of their foam pillow and white noise machine, too.
Avocado Green — Save up to 20% on all mattresses, with the biggest savings on the Luxury Organic Box-Top mattress and our editor-loved Green Box-Top mattress.
Casper — During the Memorial Day sale, score up to 30% off mattress and 10% off everything else. We found Casper’s Nova Hybrid Snow Mattress to be ideal for hot sleepers.
Nolah — Enjoy 35% off sitewide and receive a free fluffy pillow with select mattress purchases. Use promo code APT50OFF to get an extra $50 off your mattress purchase! Nolah mattresses may be called “the best for side-sleepers,” but our Best List editor found the responsive pressure relief system to support all sleep styles.
Brooklyn Bedding — Use code MEMORIAL30 to get 30% off sitewide. Read our review of their Aurora Luxe Hybrid Cooling Mattress here.
Bear — Use code MEMORIAL to take 35% off sitewide and get $400 worth of accessories with any mattress purchase. Read why we love their Pro Mattress and Elite Hybrid Mattress.
Molecule — Enjoy up to 50% off select items. Use code MEMORIAL24 at checkout. You can also read our review of Molecule’s super-cooling Molecule 1 Mattress here.
Helix — Make sure to use code MEMDAY30 to get 30% off all mattresses (plus two free pillow with every mattress purchase). Read our review of the Helix Midnight LUXE mattress to see why we recommend it.
Nest — Enjoy up to 50% off sitewide, plus free bundles on select mattresses. Read our review of Nest’s Sparrow Signature Hybrid mattress here.
Birch — Get 25% off the entire selection of mattresses, bedding, and pillows. Use code MEMDAY25 to get two free Eco-Rest pillows with the purchase of any mattress. Our Best List editor also reviewed the Luxe Natural mattress (and loved it).
Stearns & Foster — These highly-coveted mattresses start at $200 off and go up to $600 off. Get $200 worth of store credit when you add an Ease Power Base to your mattress — just use promo code 200GIFT. This is the brand that made AT’s home director switch back to a spring mattress.
Sleep Number — Get one of Sleep Number’s bestselling smart beds for up to 50% off, then take 50% off any pillow (after you buy one), 50% off sheets (after you buy one), and 30% off upholstered furniture. Learn what makes Sleep Number’s mattresses so smart here.
Awara — Enjoy up to 50% off Natural and Premier Natural mattresses, and get free shipping! Read our review of the Natural Hybrid Mattress here.
Eight Sleep — Starting May 23, get up to $200 off the most technologically advanced mattress available: the Pod Ulta 4 Mattress. Its internal heating and cooling system automatically adjusts to make sure you always have the most comfortable sleeping experience. Read our review of the original Pod Pro here.
Beautyrest — Now’s your chance to save up to $1,200 on some of the most luxurious, high-quality mattresses and base sets. This sale includes the top-rated Harmony Lux and Harmony Lux Hybrid mattresses, too. Did you know Beautyrest makes amazingly comfortable pet beds?
Naturepedic — Enjoy 20% off of some of the best organic mattresses using code MEMORIAL20 at check out. Our editors love Naturepedic’s organic mattress protectors, too.
Cocoon by Sealy — Take 35% off all mattresses and get a free set of pillows and bed sheets with your purchase. There’s a reason it topped our Best List!
PlushBeds — Enjoy 50% off mattresses and get $599 worth of bedding with your mattress purchase. Mattress toppers, pillows, and bedding are 25% off, and adjustable beds are 60% off. And did you know their Natural Bliss mattress made our list for Best Vegan Mattress?
Layla Sleep — Score up to $200 off its memory foam and hybrid mattresses and get two pillows for free! You can also read our reviews of Layla’s double-sided memory foam mattress and down alternative comforter (which is also discounted).
Serta — When you add an adjustable base to select mattresses, you’ll save up to $900.
Sealy—Save 35% and get a free Sealy sleep bundle with every Cocoon by Sealy mattress purchase. There’s a reason it made our best bedding list in 2023!
Emma — Enjoy up to 50% off the mattress that our executive lifestyle director Charli found to be incredibly comfortable, and get 55% off pillows!
Mattress Firm — Snag big deals — as much as $700 off — on quality, name-brand mattresses from BeautyRest, Serta, and Sealy and get a free adjustable base.
Puffy — Save up to $1,350 in any of their three mattress styles — regular, hybrid, and luxury hybrid. Just make sure to use the code MEMORIALDAYSALE.
Brentwood Home — Take 10% off sitewide, including organic mattresses and bedding essentials (including waterproof mattress protectors), 60% off adjustable bases, 50% off the EcoAir Crib Mattress, and 40% off throw blankets and seat cushions.
Leesa — Take 30% off mattresses and get two free pillows with your purchase! Plus, take 25% off select bedding and bases and 15% off kids mattresses.
Nectar — New customers can score 40% off mattresses that start at $349. Purchasers love their memory foam mattresses for side sleeping and back pain.
Amerisleep — Save $450 (and free shipping) on all three of Amerisleep’s mattress models with code AS450. Each is made with Bio-Pur, an upgrade to traditional memory foam that is more breathable and made entirely from plants.
DreamCloud — Enjoy 50% off all mattresses starting at $349 (yes, you heard that correctly) for new customers only.
Vaya— Use promo code VAYA300 to get $300 off Vaya, Pillow, and Hybrid mattresses, and with code MD15, get 15% off platform beds.
Big Fig — Take $500 off its Big Fig Mattress — which has a free 120-day sleep trial.
My Green Mattress — Get 15% off your entire order. That includes My Green Mattress’s certified organic mattresses, organic cotton sheet sets, organic cotton mattress protectors, platform bed frames, and more!
Happsy — Make sure you use code MEMORIAL20 to get 20% off an organic mattress made with sustainably-harvested and environmentally-friendly materials.
Top Kitchen Deals
Staub — Get up to 70% off Staub’s sale section, including editor-loved brands like Zwilling, Ballarini, and Staub.
GreenPan —Enjoy up to 75% off these editor-loved pans and get a free gift with eligible purchases. Read The Kitchn’s review of Green Pan here.
Great Jones— Use code HOTDOG to Take 25% off the entire site. Our editors love their Dutch ovens, multipurpose colanders, and chic glass measuring cups.
Misen — Head to Misen’s sale section to save 50% on the original nonstick pan set, including one of The Kitchn editors’ favorite nonstick frying pans.
Caraway — Save 15% on bundles and get 24% off its best-selling stainless-steel set. Read The Kitchn’s review of this stylish and durable cookware to see why so many people love it!
Zwilling — Enjoy up to 72% off various pots, pans, skillets, bakeware, cutlery, and more. According to The Kitchn, Zwilling also makes some of the best kitchen knives; learn more here!
Made In — Save up to 25% on pro-quality cookware, bakeware, tableware, and knives. We’re big fans of their bakeware line, nonstick frying pan, carbon steel skillet, and Dutch oven.
Sur La Table — Shop Sur La Table-loved brands like Le Creuset and KitchenAid for cookware, tableware, knives, countertop appliances, and more for a discount of up to 50%. Read our sister site’s review of Sur La Table’s amazing spatula, too!
Anolon — Save on cookware sets, bakeware sets, cutlery, tools, and more, and enjoy 30% off sitewide. Plus, all orders ship free! There’s a reason its cookware made it into The Kitchn’s best induction cookware roundup.
HexClad — Take up to 40% off incredibly slick nonstick cookware sets (the same ones Gordon Ramsey uses to make dinner at home). Their 12-inch fry pan is one of our sister site’s favorite nonstick pans.
Snake River Farms — Get a free summer grill pack when you order $249 or more of delicious meats. Use code SUMMERTIME at checkout.
Tramontina — Score up to 50% off hundreds of items, from cookware sets to fry pans, cast irons, and more.
Material — Starting May 23, get up to 20% off everything on the site! Read about our sister site’s favorite items here.
Joseph Joseph — Sign up for their newsletter and get 15% off your first order. Plus, you get free shipping on orders over $80. Check out The Kitchn’s review of their nesting bowls to see why we’re such big Joseph Joseph fans.
Nutribullet — Get free shipping on orders over $65 and shop the brand’s well-known juicers, blenders, and other countertop accessories. See The Kitchn’s review of their full-size blender here.
Fly By Jing — Members get 20% off everything on their site, including the Sichuan Chili Crisp, Zhong Sauce, and Mala Spice Mix. The Kitchn’s contributor Stella Totino liked their Sichuan Chili Crisp so much she put it on ice cream!
AJ Madison — For the Memorial Day sale, get up to 50% off large kitchen appliances plus up to $3,600 in bonus rebates.
L’OR Barista — Enjoy $30 off this game-changing coffee pod brewer and get 30 free capsules with your order. Our social media editor Andrea found this French-made countertop appliance to be a worthy investment.
Bean Box — Get 50% off when you create your own customized coffee subscription, available in ground or whole beans. See The Kitchn’s review of Bean Box (and remember that it makes a great gift, too).
Frigidaire — In search of a new appliance for your kitchen? Save up to 57% on select appliances, filters, and accessories. Plus, get a free coluntertop ice maker with any refrigerator purchase of $1,200 or more!
Spicewalla — Scan the sale section to get 14% off some of the most flavorful and fragrant spices you can find online. Read our sister site’s review of the small-batch blends of taco seasoning, jerk seasoning, carne asana rub, and more.
Clevr Blends —Starting May 24, use code AT20 to get up to 25% off select products, including Sleeptime, Chai, Matcha, London Fog, Chill Chai, and Coffee SuperLattes. Oprah loves these delicious blended drinks, and so do The Kitchn’s editors.
Solo Stove — Get up to 30% off site-wide on fire pits for your backyard. Learn how fun and easy-to-use these mini fire pits are.
Dorai — Shop Dorai kitchen cleaning and organizing bundles and save up to 20%. Kitchn’s editors found the dish drying pads to work incredibly well.
ThermoWorks — Save 40% on silicone utensils and shop the sale section for deals on thermometers for your BBQ and more. Learn why Kitchn’s editors love their instant-read thermometers.
Keurig — Check out their deals page to discover big sales on their famous coffee brewers and milk frothers. Plus, for a limited time, get 35% off dark roast coffee with code ROAST35. See what The Kitchn liked so much about their newest single-serving coffee machine.
Hedley & Bennet — Take 20% off everything on the site using code WEEKLONG20. Read about why The Kitchn’s editors love the chef knife.
Corkcicle — Enjoy 20% off these best-selling insulated drink containers, coolers, barware, and more. Their large tumbler made our sister site’s list of best travel mugs.
Bokksu Boutique — Get up to 74% off curated boxes of Japanese snacks and teas, then check out The Kitchn’s full review of their subscription boxes.
TRUFF — Enjoy delicious hot sauces and get 20% off with code MDAY25. Learn about why The Kitchn loves its jalapeno lime hot sauce.
Yeti — Treat yourself to its “camp green” color and get 20% off. The Kitchn editors love their coolers, travel mugs, or other food storage and drinkware items
Evermill — Enjoy up to 20% off when you make a purchase of $300 or more. Check out our review of their spice rack here.
D’Artagnan — Use code BUYMORE to take 15% off $125, 20% off $175, or 25% off $225. You won’t regret trying this delicious food service!
Traeger— Are you Looking for a grill for upcoming summer BBQs? You can save up to $300 on select grills now through July 4.
Ooni — Take your pizza-making skills to the next level with one of these top-of-the-line pizza ovens with up to 30% off. Check out Kitchn’s review of one of their ovens here.
Savory Spice — Indulge in a wide range of spices for your foods and get an $8 flat rate on shipping and free shipping for orders over $59. Read The Kitchn’s review of the garlic ramen soup, hot cocoa bundle, and capitol hill seasoning.
Try the World — Use code VACAY20 to get 20% off gourmet snacks and treats worldwide.
Purple Carrot — Enjoy delicious plant-based meals that are good for you and the earth. Get 50% off your first order with code MEMDAY50. Read The Kitchn’s review of its meal kits.
Biolite — Save 25% on portable stoves, lighting, batteries, power stations, and more for your next camping trip.
Anolon — For the Memorial Day Sale, take 30% off site-wide on cookware, bakeware, and kitchen tools. Its fry pan made The Kitchn’s best list!
Brava — Take $300 off The Kitchn’s editor-favorite table-top smart oven. It cooks with both infrared and visible light!
Our Place — Grab stylish tableware and kitchen accessories at up to 28 percent off, from the makers of the most talked-about ceramic nonstick fry pan: the Always Pan 2.0. Plus, save $120 on The Cookware Set.