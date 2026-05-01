Wayfair’s Stunning 3-Piece Outdoor Sets Are Instant Patio Makeovers — And Even Cheaper Now Than Wayday
It’s officially backyard season — if you’re looking to invest in a furniture set that will make your back deck, patio, or porch a more enjoyable hangout spot, then take advantage of Wayfair’s Big Outdoor Sale. You can save nearly 70% off on beautiful outdoor furniture sets that will instantly turn your backyard into your new favorite space to kick back and relax or entertain friends.
These Deep Discounts Won’t Stick Around Forever
Wayfair’s Big Outdoor Sale is only valid through tonight, so if you see something you love, now is definitely the time to grab it. One of the best deals on outdoor conversation sets is the wicker one from Ebern Designs. It comes with a modular chaise couch and coffee table that comfortably seats three people.
Normally priced at over $1,100, you can grab the full set right now for just $365.
“I absolutely love this patio couch!” one reviewer wrote on Wayfair’s website. “Very comfortable and perfect size! The cushions are very good quality. The table is nice and all very easy to move around.”
Looking for something a bit smaller? The Winston Porter wicker set is a bit more compact, yet still has plenty of space to fit three. The included coffee table can also be used in various different ways, similar to the modular ottoman.
Grab the set for just $250 during the Big Outdoor Sale.
“I simply love my purchase and all the lovely compliments I receive and inquiries as to where I found something to fit on my smaller patio,” a reviewer wrote.
If armchairs are more your style, this set of two chairs from Latitude Run might be the perfect find for your space. They come with slide-out ottomans and a matching coffee table, and you can choose from so many different colors.
Normally $500, this set is on sale for just under $340.
“Excellent quality, great price, simple assembly, and it’s ultra comfy!” one Wayfair shopper wrote about the chairs. “This was a great choice, and I couldn’t be more pleased!”
Check out the entire selection of patio furniture and sets Wayfair has to offer in its Big Outdoor Sale. You’ll definitely find something you love and a set that will make your backyard feel like an extension of your living room.
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