5 IKEA Storage Gems to Buy This Week Before They’re Gone Forever
With springtime comes spring cleaning — and as you tidy up each room and move all that clutter out, you may find that your cleared-out home could use a few new additions. As it turns out, there are several products from IKEA that will soon no longer be in stock that are perfect for any cleaning and organizing tasks that may come your way this season.
IKEA’s Soon-to-Be-Gone Storage Gems to Buy
Products come and go at IKEA all year round, but right now there are five different storage-oriented items categorized as “last chance.” They’re all part of different collections, so there’s a range of aesthetics, sizes, and functions to choose from, but they’re all storage and organizing finds that could go a long way for very little buy-in.
These five last-chance items really showcase the variety you can find at IKEA. Whether you need a few more ways to hang items around your house or just want some nicer-looking dish towels and storage baskets, there’s something for everyone — especially if you’re on a budget. Almost every IKEA item mentioned here is $6 or under, save for the acacia wood plant stand (which is much larger than the other last-chance items).