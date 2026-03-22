5 IKEA Storage Gems to Buy This Week Before They’re Gone Forever

Cassidy Dawn Graves
Cassidy Dawn Graves
published about 4 hours ago
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RICHMOND, BC, CANADA - MAY 30, 2013: IKEA Richmond store on May 30, 2013. Founded in Sweden in 1943, Ikea is the world's largest furniture retailer.
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Credit: Volodymyr Kyrylyuk/Shutterstock

With springtime comes spring cleaning — and as you tidy up each room and move all that clutter out, you may find that your cleared-out home could use a few new additions. As it turns out, there are several products from IKEA that will soon no longer be in stock that are perfect for any cleaning and organizing tasks that may come your way this season.

IKEA’s Soon-to-Be-Gone Storage Gems to Buy 

Products come and go at IKEA all year round, but right now there are five different storage-oriented items categorized as “last chance.” They’re all part of different collections, so there’s a range of aesthetics, sizes, and functions to choose from, but they’re all storage and organizing finds that could go a long way for very little buy-in. 

ASKHOLMEN Plant Stand
$40

This slender, tall corner-shelf plant stand from the store’s ASKHOLMEN collection is made from durable, natural acacia wood and can be used indoors or outdoors. It’s 17.75 inches wide, 12.5 inches deep, and 45.75 inches tall, and costs $39.99.

$40 at IKEA
TJABBIG Basket
$5

The TJABBIG basket is a charmingly miniature basket (just 5 inches tall with a 6-inch diameter) made from “braided threads of unbleached cotton” for just $4.99. Reviewers say they use it to store TV remotes, contain nightstand or vanity clutter, or even dress up a small potted plant.

$5 at IKEA
INAMARIA Dish Towel
$2

If your kitchen towels need a spring refresh, but you don’t want to spend a fortune on them, this $1.99 INAMARIA dish towel is just the ticket. It measures 22x18 inches, and it sports a funky, abstract-ish floral pattern and a loop for hanging.

$2 at IKEA
HULTARP Hook, 5-Pack
$3$2

For those who want their kitchens to look like a professional’s, this set of HULTARP nickel-plated hooks (at just $2 for a five-pack) might be the perfect way to hang stainless steel pots and pans.

$2 at IKEA
KUNGSFORS Rail
$6$4

Pair the HULTARP hooks with this KUNGFORS stainless steel rail ($4, discounted from the original $6). The slender metal rod can be mounted to a wall with screws and can hold the HULTARP hooks, or any other hangable kitchen gem.

$4 at IKEA

These five last-chance items really showcase the variety you can find at IKEA. Whether you need a few more ways to hang items around your house or just want some nicer-looking dish towels and storage baskets, there’s something for everyone — especially if you’re on a budget. Almost every IKEA item mentioned here is $6 or under, save for the acacia wood plant stand (which is much larger than the other last-chance items).

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organizing & storage

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