Fletchall’s simple IKEA hack looks like a completely custom piece that was designed just for the space. The five-piece PAX that she seems to have used here does run on the pricier side at $1,145, but you can recreate this look on a single or double unit starting at $230 if you have limited space. IKEA also sells a PAX version that comes with paneled doors, if you’d rather skip the molding step altogether. Ultimately, this is an easy renter-friendly method of adding more color to your home and experimenting with new paint shades — especially if you can’t paint your walls!