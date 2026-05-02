IKEA’s New Outdoor Rattan Furniture Gives Major Designer Vibes for Way Less
Rattan is one of those interior design details that has never gone out of style. It’s been around for hundreds of years, with popularity booms in the Victorian era and 1960s and ’70s — and it’s one of those elements that works with virtually any aesthetic. So if you’re hoping to finally hop on the rattan furniture bandwagon, or just add pieces to your growing rattan collection, you need to shop at IKEA.
IKEA has just launched a collection of rattan chairs that look like they’re from high-end designer retailers. But they’re priced so reasonably that you might feel like you’re stealing.
“So many great deals on spring decor and patio finds!” Liz Fenwick wrote in a recent Instagram caption. “What are you hoping to score?” She spotted two of IKEA’s outdoor rattan chairs and wrote over her video, “This looks so $$$.”
IKEA Has a Rattan Chair for Every Occasion
The IKEA RISHOLMEN is a gorgeous wingback chair that may look like an antique, but it’s made with easy-to-care-for plastic rattan and rust-proof aluminum, so it will last for so many seasons to come. Each one is handmade by skilled craftsmen, which makes its $350 price tag a total steal.
“From purchase to delivery to assembly, this chair has been worth it,” one IKEA shopper wrote. “I assembled it myself with no problem. I appreciate IKEA for providing options for people on a budget.”
Looking for something with a bit less visual flair? The ULVEVÄR is a brand-new rattan piece from IKEA that’s super-versatile. It’s compact enough that it can be used as a dining chair at your patio table, but still roomy enough to be used as an outdoor armchair to kick back in. It’s also made from durable, weather-resistant plastic rattan and aluminum, so you don’t have to worry about it getting wet or sun-bleached.
Although it looks super-high-end, the ULVEVÄR will only set you back $200.
If you’re not concerned with pieces being weather-resistant, IKEA has an armchair that’s made with natural rattan, too. The AGEN will develop its own patina over time, and the rattan is handwoven — it’s heirloom-quality for just $100.
“I love this chair! Perfect guest room cozy place!” one IKEA reviewer wrote. “Very comfortable. Durable! Have had it for 6 years. I also love it because my mom had one similar in the ’70s!”
Grab a rattan chair for your porch or patio, and your outdoor space will instantly feel a bit more classy, upscale, and comfortable. Plus, you’ll still have room in your budget for other finds, too!
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