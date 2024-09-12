IKEA Just Dropped the Best Tiny Kitchen Find Ever (It’s Like 2 “Perfect” IKEA Favorites Had a Baby!)

The brand-new RESARÖ, though, is like if the BEKVÄM and the NORDEN had the most perfect baby. There’s open storage for glasses and such — and unlike the slatted shelves of the BEKVÄM, these are solid surfaces for stability — and there’s a collapsible leaf at table-height with room enough for one person to sit down for a meal (or two to sit for coffee). Not to mention, you can expand the island-height surface with a second drop-leaf. And unlike the NORDEN, it also has wheels — the furniture equivalent of “it has pockets!”