I’m Shocked At How Good This $4 IKEA Hack Looks (It’s So Perfect for Fall!)
You don’t need to spend tons of money to add beautiful decor to your home — especially when there are endless ways to DIY creative, handmade pieces for your space. In a recent TikTok DIY, Tina (@tinalemac) shared a completely stunning DIY rug makeover that instantly doubled as fall decor — using just a $4 IKEA rug.
Sharing that she’d been inspired to create the rug by images and products she’d seen elsewhere, Tina said in the video that she decided to go with IKEA’s SORTSÖ rug as the base for her DIY decor.
After securing the rug, she marked out a three-by-four tile grid using tape and then painted the rug’s borders orange. Once finished, she got to work creating a colorful, boho-inspired design for her living room, filling each of the tile grids with fall-inspired favorites, like checkerboard with red flowers, and fruit motifs featuring strawberries and cherries.
“I obviously had to add a lot of orange, because nothing says fall like orange,” she said in the video.
As she was working, Tina clarified that she’d “watered down some craft acrylic paint and also paint markers” to help achieve the look she was going for. She added, “You can also use fabric paint. (:” And she said that the paint markers in particular were “really helpful” in her process for adding all the details.
To finish the rug off, Tina gave her design some extra protection by spraying the rug with Scotchgard’s Fabric Water Shield. Once she’d finished, she felt the end result looked “almost looks too good to step on,” and decided to hang it up on the wall as a stunning tapestry instead.
Since the DIYer shared her TikTok, the video has received more than 13,300 likes and 105,100 views.
“Much too cute to step on!” one TikToker commented. “I love it as wall art 😻.”
“This is such a good idea and I love the result 😍,” another commenter wrote.
You can order the SORTSÖ rug for pickup or delivery on IKEA’s website. Although Tina used the unbleached shade, it’s also available in a light blue version if you’d prefer to use that shade as your canvas.
Buy: SORTSÖ Rug, $3.99
Buy: Scotchgard Fabric Water Shield, $9.98