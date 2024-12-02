You’d Never Guess This Gorgeous $10 Decor Gem Came from IKEA (It Looks Vintage!)
There’s nothing better than candlelight to set the atmosphere, and a new candlestick from IKEA is currently making waves on social media because it’s so simple, yet sophisticated. Seriously, it’ll be one of those items you’ll hang on to for years and want to use for every occasion. And the best part? It’s only $10.
Available in shiny silver as well as a bold matte red, the viral SILVERPÄRON candlestick has spots for two candles at different heights. As noted on IKEA’s website, the SILVERPÄRON series is inspired by “slender flower stems supporting large petals,” as you can tell by the candlesticks’ tulip-like shape that nods to Scandinavian design and aesthetics.
The candlesticks can be disassembled to store flat and are made with stainless steel that won’t rust or dull over time. Just chip off any cooled wax and buff them back to their shiny finish with a soft cloth.
“This candle holder is right on trend!” one IKEA shopper wrote in their five-star review. “Use as a pair with different height candles. It modernizes your decor for such a low investment!”
“Fantastic,” another reviewer wrote. “So cute and great price!”
The red version of the SILVERPÄRON is slightly different, with the candlesticks both being welded to a sturdy round base. The color will instantly pop on any table you put it on, with one reviewer adding, “Love this cheerful candleholder that reminds me of poppies!”
Pick up either of these candlesticks for just $10 online or at IKEA stores and get ready to have the most beautifully decorated tablescape yet (and for years to come!). Even styled without candles, the SILVERPÄRON makes a cool, vintage-looking statement on a bookshelf or console table.