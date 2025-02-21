The IKEA STALL Is My Favorite Way to Sneak in Storage — Here’s How to Make It Look Luxe

I’m a firm believer that IKEA shoe cabinets really are the ultimate entryway hero — and, as Alicja shows, the ultimate affordable, entry-level IKEA hack — thanks to their small size and flat surfaces, uninterrupted by knob holes. And speaking of hardware, I love how Alicja went with something a little less, well, corporate with brass finger pulls from Amazon. (Another beauty of hacking the piece! You can have a little more freedom with your hardware.)