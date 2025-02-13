This Smart IKEA Storage Solution Is Hiding in the Garden Section (You Can Use It Everywhere!)

Here’s how Dennis did it: In the video, she starts by picking up the bamboo lid from the kitchen section, then meandering on over to the garden section for an adorable stoneware plant pot. She made sure that the lid and pot matched up perfectly (that’s why she grabbed the lid before shopping the garden section). And there you have it! A DIY canister that costs only $17 and is totally gorgeous. This also allows you to customize your canister with the planter of your choice.