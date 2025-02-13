This Smart IKEA Storage Solution Is Hiding in the Garden Section (You Can Use It Everywhere!)
When you want to organize your home, you may naturally head to IKEA for cute, cheap, and affordable storage solutions. And while it makes sense to go to their storage & organization section for storage furniture, baskets, and other containers, you could take your creativity a step further by trying this ingenious hack instead: Head to the garden section for your storage needs.
Recently, Christina Dennis of @thediymommy showed off this smart idea of putting together the IKEA stoneware plant pot with an IKEA 365+ bamboo lid to create a closed canister. “By pairing an IKEA 365+ bamboo lid with a matching IKEA plant pot, you’ve got a chic container that’s both functional and stylish,” the caption reads. Stoneware canisters can be a bit on the expensive side, but this is a way that you can score a stylish one without dropping a ton of money.
Here’s how Dennis did it: In the video, she starts by picking up the bamboo lid from the kitchen section, then meandering on over to the garden section for an adorable stoneware plant pot. She made sure that the lid and pot matched up perfectly (that’s why she grabbed the lid before shopping the garden section). And there you have it! A DIY canister that costs only $17 and is totally gorgeous. This also allows you to customize your canister with the planter of your choice.
Christina uses her canister to stash dryer balls (brilliant!), but really the sky is the limit with such a smart little storage solution. Use it to hold tiny items in your office, like push pins or paper clips. Use it to hide away hair ties or lip balms in your bathroom. They can go everywhere in your house!
The commenters agree that this is an ingenious way to combine two IKEA essentials together. One says, “Ohh that’s so cute! Didn’t know you could pair those together.” Another says, “So pretty!”
I love a good IKEA hack, but this just might be my current fave.
Buy: STILREN Plant Pot, $11.99, and IKEA 365+ Lid, $5