I Need IKEA’s “Vibrant” $40 Bedroom Must-Have for Fall’s Gloomiest Days

At this stage of adulting, I am in the process of finding home items that have a multipurpose use. One, I like to save money and two, I want to ensure that I get the most out of any item I purchase. That’s why, when I discovered a new set of beautiful sheets at IKEA, I didn’t hesitate to look into them.

The STRANDLUMMER duvet cover and pillowcase set in a multicolor/floral pattern is a set that’s priced at $40, and it’s perfect for fall. It comes with a duvet cover and two pillowcases, which makes $40 a great deal, especially considering how stylish it is. It adds a bit of color for gray days without breaking the bank. The set comes in a Full/Queen option and is made of 100% cotton, which is easy to machine wash. 

I tend to stay with colors like white, gray, or pink when shopping for bedding items because my mood changes with the seasons, so this multicolored pattern is perfect for me. The patterns of the different leaves and flowers add an extra touch, giving your bed an elegant and airy look. It’s the perfect addition, especially for these cold months when you just simply need a little bit of color to boost your mood. 

On the IKEA site, purchasers love them as much as I do. “I love IKEA duvet covers! This is my third one! They make a big difference in how my rooms look,” one commenter said. Another raved, “Very pleased with my new duvet- beautiful vibrant colors, high-quality. Love it.” 

These sheets are so beautiful that they will pair well with your other bedding items in your home. If you are looking to add style to your bedroom this fall, these are a stylish investment that’ll brighten your space and enhance your comfort during those chilly nights.

