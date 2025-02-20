IKEA’s Latest Drop Is an Outdoor Furniture Lover’s Dream (in a Rainbow of Colors!)
If you’re already dreaming of getting your outdoor spaces ready for summer, you may want to add a visit to IKEA to your weekend plans. The brand has just dropped some truly gorgeous outdoor furniture that could be the perfect fit for your space. Their new bistro set, called the SUNDSÖ, is the perfect size for small porches, balconies, and patios.
Just imagine mornings spent sipping coffee seated at this set and you’ll be sold. The fun array of colors is just a bonus!
The SUNDSÖ Table, which also comes in a black or white round version, is made of a durable powder-coated steel, and comes pre-assembled so you can enjoy it as soon as it’s out of the box. It folds almost flat for easy storage during the off-season, and the rainbow of colors available is almost overwhelming. You can grab both the table and the folding SUNDSÖ chairs in bright orange, teal, red, yellow, and navy blue, as well as black and white.
“Absolutely love this table (and the two matching chairs I bought at the same time),” one IKEA reviewer wrote. “Comes in a variety of colors and the blue looks great in my backyard. Pre-assembled, sturdy, and inexpensive — I’ll definitely be buying another set in the future.”
The matching SUNDSÖ folding chairs are also easy to store and will withstand daily use and weather, thanks to their steel construction. Like the table, they’re designed for small spaces, so they won’t take up valuable floorspace on your porch or patio.
“I absolutely love this chair,” another reviewer wrote. “It comes in a variety of colors … they were pre-assembled, inexpensive, and comfy. And the whole set looks great in my backyard.”
Mix and match your SUNDSÖ colors to create a warm and whimsical outdoor seating arrangement, or keep things uniform in a single shade to keep things cohesive. You can even buy an entire set in the same color for under $130.
Add a chair cushion for extra comfort, and you could absolutely spend all day seated at your SUNDSÖ set. Spring and summer cannot come fast enough!