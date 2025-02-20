IKEA’s Latest Drop Is an Outdoor Furniture Lover’s Dream (in a Rainbow of Colors!)

The SUNDSÖ Table, which also comes in a black or white round version, is made of a durable powder-coated steel, and comes pre-assembled so you can enjoy it as soon as it’s out of the box. It folds almost flat for easy storage during the off-season, and the rainbow of colors available is almost overwhelming. You can grab both the table and the folding SUNDSÖ chairs in bright orange, teal, red, yellow, and navy blue, as well as black and white.