IKEA’s New Cork Clock Turns Precious Memories into Decor (Just $35!)
It’s so classic of the design team at IKEA to come up with a product that can be styled in approximately one million different ways by shoppers. A new wall clock is hitting IKEA’s shelves that’s built to be completely customized. It’s made from cork, which means it can be so much more than just a clock — it’s a place to pin reminders, decorate with photos, leave yourself daily affirmations, and so much more.
And even though it looks chic and expensive, this clock is under $35, so you can grab it without a second thought. “Picked up a new clock at IKEA for my office and I love how well it works in the space,” the creator behind @as.apartment on TikTok wrote in a recent caption. It is a simple detail, but it makes such a big difference.”
Everything We Know About IKEA’s SVARTGÖK Clock
The SVARTGÖK clock looks beautiful even when it’s not loaded with mementos. But it’s the perfect desk clock for any workspace because you can use it the same way you would a standard cork board. Grab some tacks, and you’re ready to go.
Whether you choose to leave it on a desktop or mount it on a wall, the next step is to figure out exactly how you want to use it. Instagram user Blake Silva used his SVARTGÖK to organize his Winnie the Pooh Disney pins. You could even pin your own stylized numbers around the frame because the clock face only has dashes. Or, use it simply for timely office reminders.
What Shoppers Are Saying About IKEA’s SVARTGÖK Clock
Don’t worry if you can’t stand the noise of a ticking clock; this piece is designed with a special mechanism that makes it silent. Plus, the quartz movement is incredibly accurate as long as the batteries are fresh or recharged. “I really like the clock,” one IKEA reviewer wrote. “I love the cork rim. It’s beautifully crafted and a real eye-catcher.”
Grab the IKEA SVARTGÖK while it’s still in stock for just $35, and customize it to fit your aesthetic and daily life. Whether you’re using it to display things you love or having it help you stay organized, you’ll love just how functional it is.
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