This Renter-Friendly IKEA Hack Creates a Custom Entryway Piece (Less than $50)

When it comes to shoe storage solutions, some people prefer a basic shoe rack, while others like something that stands out. The IKEA HEMNES is a popular shoe cabinet pick, but if you’re looking for something a bit more custom, or can’t drill the HEMNES into the wall of your rental, there’s a solution. A clever IKEA hacker figured out how to DIY a rack that looks even better than the HEMNES, with no wall drilling required — and it also pulls double duty as entryway storage.