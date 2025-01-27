This Renter-Friendly IKEA Hack Creates a Custom Entryway Piece (Less than $50)
When it comes to shoe storage solutions, some people prefer a basic shoe rack, while others like something that stands out. The IKEA HEMNES is a popular shoe cabinet pick, but if you’re looking for something a bit more custom, or can’t drill the HEMNES into the wall of your rental, there’s a solution. A clever IKEA hacker figured out how to DIY a rack that looks even better than the HEMNES, with no wall drilling required — and it also pulls double duty as entryway storage.
“If you can’t drill into your walls (we see you, renters!), this is the perfect solution!” reads the caption of a recent IKEA Hacks & Ideas (@ikeahacksandideas) post, uploaded in collaboration with Cris CL (@construyendo_ilusiones). “[Cris] used 4 IKEA TRONES shoe racks paired with 104×16 walnut shelves to create a sleek, organized shoe storage — all without making a single hole in the wall! It’s stylish, simple, and totally renter-friendly!”
The best-selling IKEA TRONES, which come in a set of two for under $40, are shallow, fold-out storage compartments that function similarly to the HEMNES shoe cabinet. You can mount the TRONES to the wall or stack them, like Cris did, to create a more uniform piece of furniture. This hack can also help you create a custom shoe cabinet that fits perfectly in your entryway.
You can then top the compartments with a piece of wood that measures the same length as your TRONES layout to use the finished piece as an entryway table for keys, mail, sunglasses, and any other items you need to take with you.
For a bit more added security, you could add removable Command strips to the back of your TRONES to keep them from shifting when you open and close the doors. Because they’re made from lightweight plastic, they should adhere to the wall without too much fuss.
Upgrade your shoe storage without doing damage to your walls. This IKEA hack is practical and stylish and will make your space feel much more neat and tidy — and if you have a newfound love for the TRONES cabinet after this, it’s used in plenty of other IKEA hacks, too.