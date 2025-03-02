This Clever $25 IKEA Organizer Instantly Fixes Dead Storage in Any Cabinet
Making the most of the “dead space” in my small apartment has recently become a passion of mine as I’ve discovered how simple, renter-friendly additions can make everything from my fridge to my kitchen cabinets feel a lot bigger (and hold so much more).
Now, an Instagram creator is showing me how I can use this same tactic to finally use dead storage space in my tall cabinets or in my under-sink area. All I need is $25 worth of IKEA products.
Using IKEA’s UPPDATERA Box with Slider set, which costs $24.98 online, @Adrianwidjy showed how they were basically able to build mini drawers into any cabinet of the home without impacting his existing storage space. Just using a drill and the pieces in the IKEA set, they easily snapped the storage box into the attached slider, installed them on the side of the cabinet, and can now pull the drawer out whenever he needed to access it.
“This one is perfect to use on unused space on your cabinet or under the sink,” the creator wrote, demonstrating how the small drawers maximized dead space on the sides of his kitchen sink. As a bonus, the compact, horizontal shape of the organizer — which measures 19 and ¾ inches in length, 6 inches in width, and 4 and ¾ inches in height — adds a lot of extra storage without taking up the space you’d be using at the bottom of your cabinet.
While the creator demonstrated how this IKEA storage hack works in his kitchen’s under-sink area, you can also use it for storing gadgets in top kitchen cupboards where the sliding feature will come in handy, living room storage, and your bathroom’s under-sink area. Once you install them and fill them up with stuff, you can pull on the gadget whenever you need to access it.
However, it’ll probably make the most difference in adding storage capabilities if you have taller cabinets or closets where you have a lot of unused space at the top that’s hard to reach. Once you install these slider organizers, you’ll have extra room for accessories like cleaning products, makeup, toiletries, or anything else that doesn’t currently have a home in your space.
One thing to keep in mind: According to IKEA’s website, the UPPDATERA Box with Slider set needs to be mounted in predrilled holes inside your cabinet — a potential issue for renters if you don’t want to drill in cabinets.