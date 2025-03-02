This Clever $25 IKEA Organizer Instantly Fixes Dead Storage in Any Cabinet

However, it’ll probably make the most difference in adding storage capabilities if you have taller cabinets or closets where you have a lot of unused space at the top that’s hard to reach. Once you install these slider organizers, you’ll have extra room for accessories like cleaning products, makeup, toiletries, or anything else that doesn’t currently have a home in your space.



One thing to keep in mind: According to IKEA’s website, the UPPDATERA Box with Slider set needs to be mounted in predrilled holes inside your cabinet — a potential issue for renters if you don’t want to drill in cabinets.