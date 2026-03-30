IKEA Quietly Released Two New Colors of This Popular 2-in-1 Decor Gem
If you’re the type of person who likes to bring the party with you wherever you go and keep the celebration going well into the night, then check out IKEA for your new favorite accessory. The Swedish home store has an outdoor lantern that’s also a Bluetooth speaker, so it’s basically a good time wrapped up into one handy little piece of decor.
The VAPPEBY Bluetooth speaker lamp comes with all the necessary bells and whistles to link to your Spotify playlist. Just press the button on the speaker, and the lantern will start playing your go-to tunes. Then, use the Spotify Tap toggle buttons to skip songs and even curate something new based on your music taste.
This double-duty lantern has a modern-looking, dome-shaped design that’s cute and compact enough to function as a bedside lamp. The built-in handle makes it easy to transport wherever you need it, though, so it doesn’t have to stay in the same spot, and it comes in two neutral colors — navy and gray.
The VAPPEBY speaker-and-lamp hybrid also features 360-degree sound so everyone at the dinner table or around the fire will hear great music, without it being muffled. The entire thing is rainproof, too, so you can use it during any kind of weather. Plus, it’s wireless and lasts 10-12 hours at 50% volume on a single charge.
Reviewers say this little speaker lantern packs a serious punch. “This speaker is surprisingly awesome!” one IKEA shopper wrote. “Sound quality is great. I also really appreciate that they’ve thought about how to charge the speaker — it’s designed to feed the cord in the back discreetly to either charge on the counter or to stay plugged in if you’re not planning on moving it around.”
“How does this outdoor speaker sound so amazing and clear?” another person wrote in their review. “Great value for [the] price point and fantastic for listening to music outside and choosing the right light for your ambience. Excited to take it camping, too.”
Buy: IKEA VAPPEBY Bluetooth Speaker Lamp, $89.99
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