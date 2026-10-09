IKEA Just Created Gorgeous New Colors for Its Dutch Ovens (Just $35!)

Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via…read more
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Bratislava, Slovakia - 06102025: IKEA logo and flags against a blue sky in Bratislava, Slovakia. Brand colors yellow and blue.
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It’s that time of year when all calendars begin filling up with hosting plans. And if you’re on the hook for hosting a dinner party during the upcoming holiday season, then you better make sure your cookware is ready for the task. But before you drop hundreds on a piece from one of those bestselling brands, check out a brand-new selection of Dutch ovens at IKEA first. They’re just as beautiful, and the under-$50 price tag sweetens the deal — no question about it!

As part of IKEA’s VARDAGEN cookware line, there are two new Dutch ovens to feast your eyes on. They come in the most stunning colors and are made in ideal sizes for either hosting a party of two or a bigger crowd of loved ones. And the reviews are in: IKEA’s enameled cast iron is just as good as heritage brands that may be a bit out of your price range for this holiday season.

What Makes the IKEA VARDAGEN Enameled Dutch Oven Special

Heavy and durable, the Swedish retailer’s VARDAGEN Dutch ovens are made with high-quality enameled cast iron that heats evenly — and is just as simple to clean as it is to cook with. They’re compatible with all range tops, including induction, and are also labeled as oven-safe. These cast iron pieces also come with a 15-year warranty as noted on the IKEA website for shoppers (totally free!).

You can pick up the new VARDAGEN enameled cast iron Dutch ovens in three different sizes. The light pink 2.6-quart pot, which is priced at just $35, is great for serving a smaller crowd or preparing side dishes or baked goods. Or you can pick up a brand-new $40 dark green 3.2-quart Dutch oven that’s a bit deeper, making it ideal for soups and stews. IKEA also offers a larger 4.2-quart Dutch oven that’s perfect for roasts for just $50. This new design is made in a butter yellow that’ll make any recipe look absolutely stunning while serving your loved ones.

Pot with lid, enamelled cast iron light pink, 2.6 qt
$35
$35 at IKEA
Pot with lid, enamelled cast iron dark gray-green, 3.2 qt
$40
$40 at IKEA
Pot with lid, enamelled cast iron light yellow, 4.2 qt
$50
$50 at IKEA
Pot with lid, enamelled cast iron light beige/dark gray-blue, 5.3 qt
$60
$60 at IKEA

Why You’ll Love IKEA’s Enameled Cast Iron

Reviews of IKEA’s classic VARDAGEN enameled cast iron Dutch oven — now available in a smoky blue color — prove that the quality of these pieces is unmatched for the price. “This roasting pan is just perfect,” one IKEA shopper wrote. “It has a beautiful, light-colored enamel inner surface; almost nothing sticks to it, and it’s super easy to clean (hand wash). Plus, it’s stylish — great value for the price!” And someone else added the following review: “No matter what I make, it always turns out great. I’ve even given one away as a gift because I was so impressed with it.”

Prepare for the busy holiday season well in advance by picking up the new VARDAGEN enameled cast iron Dutch ovens at IKEA. You’ll get so many oohs and aahs on both your recipe and the pot it’s cooked in.

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