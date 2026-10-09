IKEA Just Created Gorgeous New Colors for Its Dutch Ovens (Just $35!)

Reviews of IKEA’s classic VARDAGEN enameled cast iron Dutch oven — now available in a smoky blue color — prove that the quality of these pieces is unmatched for the price. “This roasting pan is just perfect,” one IKEA shopper wrote. “It has a beautiful, light-colored enamel inner surface; almost nothing sticks to it, and it’s super easy to clean (hand wash). Plus, it’s stylish — great value for the price!” And someone else added the following review: “No matter what I make, it always turns out great. I’ve even given one away as a gift because I was so impressed with it.”