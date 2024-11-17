The Clever $5 IKEA Kitchen Storage Find You’ll Want to Use in Your Closet
In my book, it’s always a positive when you can find a smart organizer that makes processes easier, such as corralling like items together. And it’s even better when you can use said organizer beyond its intended purpose — making it smart and versatile.
Recently, I discovered a hack for using a kitchen organizer in the closet instead. According to this video, you use a grocery bag holder to store socks! Just like grocery bags, socks can become difficult to wrangle when you don’t have a dedicated space for them in a drawer. This hack solves this issue immediately.
The VARIERA Plastic Bag Dispenser can create instant storage for your socks. All you have to do is peel the backing off the adhesive strips (no screws or tools needed), attach to the inside of your closet door or wall, and you’re set to begin tossing in socks.
The best part is that you can clearly see all your socks at once and pull out exactly what you need. This storage gem would also be useful in the bathroom to store cotton balls or even hair scrunchies. It’s truly a clever find with multiple uses.
If you don’t happen to live near an IKEA or can’t make a trip to one, then Amazon has you covered with a similar item. The Handy Laundry Grocery Bag Storage Holder will work the exact same way, although the price is higher. Regardless, it’s a definite plus that Amazon ships items directly to your front door.
Buy: Handy Laundry Grocery Bag Storage Holder, $11.99