This Slim $10 IKEA Cart Fits in Any Small Space (You’ll Want to Buy at Least 2!)
IKEA is stocked with incredible gems to add to your home — from stylish finds to storage superheroes and even unexpected organizers that can be used in every room. And if you’re looking for one more versatile product to bring into your space, I’ve got just the recommendation. Behold: the IKEA Vesken Cart, which can fit in the smallest of spaces, can adapt to whatever use you need it for, and is so affordable that you could buy multiple of them. It’s the trifecta!
The IKEA Vesken Cart features three shelves and four casters, making it easy to move it around. It measures 21 1/4 inches wide, 7 1/8 inches deep, and 28 inches high, which means it’s super slim and narrow. It’s sturdy and costs only $10 so I can easily see why it’s a bestseller! According to its product description, it’s perfect for small bathrooms, but as many reviewers on the website share, it can be used far beyond this one room.
One reviewer uses it in the bedroom for hair products and another shared they use it to hold fruits and vegetables in the kitchen. Need more ideas? Try sliding it next to your washer and dryer to hold laundry supplies, using it to hold spices in the kitchen, or even rolling it outside to display plants on it. “I love it. It’s lightweight, easy to assemble, and it fits ANYWHERE. I love it! Absolutely love it,” gushed one reviewer.
Alice Roberts shared on TikTok her clever hack for this cart as well: stacking two of them together to make a tall storage cart to hold laundry items and other household essentials. “This is brilliant. Thank you for sharing! 🥰” shared one commenter on the video.
If you can’t find the cart in-store or online, don’t worry. Amazon carries a similar option that’s super narrow as well and comes in five color choices (white, black, gray, red, and turquoise).
Buy: Simple Houseware Kitchen Cart Storage, $16.89