“Love how organized your plates pantry [is],” one person commented on her post. Another said, “Love that nook!”



The biggest issue with open shelving is that the pieces on the shelf will get dusty when not in use. But if you’re like Garten and you use the majority of your pieces on a weekly basis, then you won’t have to worry about collecting dust. You could also install glass doors to keep the dust and debris out while still keeping your collection on display.



Pull your dinnerware out from the shadows and give it a place of honor in your kitchen. You don’t need to have a full floor-to-ceiling open pantry like Garten — any open shelving will do. It will give your space a homey, farmhouse feel and allow you to enjoy your favorite “special” dishes even when you’re not using them.