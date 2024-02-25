Ina Garten’s Clever Kitchen Storage Tip Transforms Clutter into Art

Of course, you don’t need an expansive collection like Garten’s or Stewart’s to recreate something similar with your own kitchen shelving. In fact, you don’t need multiple cake stands at all. Just gather together all your clear glass serving dishes, vases, and carafes onto one shelf to get that curated kitchen shelf feel.



You should show off the things you love (whether you’d define yourself as a pro or as someone who just loves what they love and loves showing those items off) because they bring you joy. It doesn’t matter if you have a PhD in baking or several published books to your name, you should feel proud of your own personal home style and be excited to show it off!