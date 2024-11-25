Ina Garten Shared a Peek at Her Cozy Fall Living Room Setup (It’s So Timeless!)
It’s finally the coziest season of the year (the “-ber months,” as some call them) and there’s no better way to set a cozy mood than with a fire roaring in a fireplace. Ina Garten lit her first fire of the season a few weeks ago, and the ambiance it creates in her living room is top tier. And if you, like me, want to emulate everything about Ina’s cozy-yet-breezy style, there’s good news: Storebought is actually fine.
“First fire of the season!” Ina captioned a recent Instagram post. “Have a great weekend everyone!”
“I love this! So peaceful,” one person commented on her post, adding, “Beautiful simplicity.” Another person wrote, “So cozy!”
Complete with simple taper candles, a moody dried floral arrangement, a large mirror on the mantel, and a cozy plush rug, this scene is like something out of an interior decor book. But it’s the subtle mesh fireplace screen that really brings it all together (and makes that roaring fire safe). If you haven’t yet picked up a screen for your own hearth yet, you can grab an identical one to Ina’s on Amazon.
Ina has a three-panel screen in front of her fireplace that protects her living room from popping embers. This one, from Plow & Hearth, is almost an exact match. It’s made with powder-coated stainless steel in a matte black finish and features handles on the fold-out portions to make moving the screen easy when you need to poke the fire.
And because the mesh is so tightly woven, it looks similar to a window screen — which means your view of the fire won’t be obstructed.
Make “the -ber months” as safe as they are cozy with this Ina Garten-inspired fireplace screen. You’ll be ready to snuggle up with some tea and a good book in front of the fire with peace of mind.