Ina Garten Shared a Peek at Her Cozy Fall Living Room Setup (It’s So Timeless!)

It’s finally the coziest season of the year (the “-ber months,” as some call them) and there’s no better way to set a cozy mood than with a fire roaring in a fireplace. Ina Garten lit her first fire of the season a few weeks ago, and the ambiance it creates in her living room is top tier. And if you, like me, want to emulate everything about Ina’s cozy-yet-breezy style, there’s good news: Storebought is actually fine.