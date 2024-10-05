See The “Perfect Purple” Paint Color Ina Garten Used In Her Living Room (She Tried Over 100 Shades!)

Ina Garten has always been known for her light, bright, and minimalist kitchens. The white cabinets, countertops, and even dishware help the food she makes speak for itself. But her Upper East Side apartment shows a different side of Garten’s design personality. Her jewel-toned library is on display on the cover of House Beautiful’s October 2024 digital issue celebrating the release of Garten’s Be Ready When the Luck Happens memoir, and the space is almost the complete opposite of her on-screen kitchen.