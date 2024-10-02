Ina Garten’s Brilliant “Five Senses” Philosophy Is the Sneaky Hosting Trick I Can’t Wait to Try
When Ina Garten turned 30, she came to the realization that she wanted to do something more with her life than working her day job at the Office of Management and Budget and setting up a home for her and her husband, Jeffrey, in Washington, DC. In an interview with House Beautiful, Garten said that she loved to cook and loved fixing up old buildings and spaces — “I want to do the fun stuff,” she said — and so came the specialty food store Barefoot Contessa in 1978.
The shop, located in Westhampton Beach, New York, gave her the perfect launch pad to explore her love of food and design — and a testing ground for a key hosting strategy.
“I always had this philosophy that it had to feel good when you were there,” Garten told House Beautiful. And to do just that, Garten wanted all five senses to be activated when guests stepped into the shop.
I’m sure everyone has a hosting tip or trick that works for them. Some people prefer to lay their dinnerware out the night before their guests arrive; some people curate a playlist weeks in advance so the mood feels exactly right. But when you’re Ina Garten, you don’t stop there.
Garten read up on retail psychology and had food cases built to showcase her recipes and ingredients exactly the way she wanted to so that shoppers would be inspired and browse comfortably. And Garten had a large farm table at the center to give Barefoot Contessa a homey feeling.
“There was always great music, always a screen door slamming that makes it sound like summer,” she said. “And then I put in French bread ovens, and we baked bread in the back so the store smelled good, and you could see something being cooked.”
She also always had samples out for taste testing.
And the five-senses philosophy is easy to apply to your own hosting, too — and you’re likely already doing it! Great music, delicious appetizers, the smell of food cooking in the kitchen, and an overall warm and homey ambience will make any guests comfortable and happy to be in your space. Whether you’re running a store or cooking dinner for friends, engaging all the senses will make the experience one to remember.