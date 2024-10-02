When Ina Garten turned 30, she came to the realization that she wanted to do something more with her life than working her day job at the Office of Management and Budget and setting up a home for her and her husband, Jeffrey, in Washington, DC. In an interview with House Beautiful, Garten said that she loved to cook and loved fixing up old buildings and spaces — “I want to do the fun stuff,” she said — and so came the specialty food store Barefoot Contessa in 1978.